New World Wiki Guide

2021-09-23 Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC. Celebrate some of the greatest games in this gothic horror franchise with the Castlevania Advance Collection. In addition to the three legendary Castlevania games that were first released on Game Boy Advance -- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow -- this collection also includes Castlevania: Dracula X (Castlevania: Vampire's Kiss) and some never-before-seen sketches and artwork from the games! All four games are enhanced with newly added modern features such as Rewind, Save/Load and Replay, making this the best way possible to experience these classics or discover them for the first time! This collection also boasts a handy Encyclopedia, a Music Player with all soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all games in different versions.

