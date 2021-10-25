CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New World Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Best Build directory for New World at IGN Wikis! We're still setting...

www.ign.com

IGN

Phasmophobia Wiki Guide

Yokai are common ghosts that are attracted to human voices. They can usually be found haunting family homes. Talking near a Yokai will anger it and increase the chance of an attack. Yokai can only hear voices close to it when hunting. Evidence/How to Identify a Yokai. To use a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Killzone Trilogy - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

Highlighting the set is Killzone HD, a remastering of the original Killzone with a 720P HD makeover and full Trophy support. Experience the harsh realities of war in a gritty, awe-inspiring combat with 27 weapons, 11 levels, four soldiers, and one gripping storyline. Amidst the chaos, a squad of soldiers will become heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'New World' Great Axe Guide: Useful Builds And Abilities Overview

One of the two Strength-based heavy weapons in “New World” is the Great Axe. This weapon class is great for dealing with groups of enemies thanks to its wide cones of attack and its variety of area-of-effect skills. The Great Axe is a popular weapon for both PvE and PvP,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Haunted Chocolatier Wiki Guide

This page was recently created and is just a stub. Please contribute information on Haunted Chocolatier's characters by hitting an EDIT button on the page.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Prinplup, a Starter Pokemon evolution of Piplup. This Pokedex page covers how to get Prinplup, Prinplup's stats, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

Naughty Dog Software Sony Interactive Entertainment. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a remastered collection of two great games in the Uncharted saga. Featured are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Uncharted 4 features Nathan Drake as he hunts for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off for one final far flung adventure across the jungles of Madagascar to long lost pirate colony of Libertalia. It also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles Chloe Frazer’s breakout exploits as she moves from frenemy to hero. Enlisting the assistance of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe ventures to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh.
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

'New World' Guide: Best Spear Builds And Gameplay Tips

The spear is one of the three original two-handed weapon classes that players can use in “New World.” It excels in dealing Thrust damage over a moderate distance, as well as applying crowd control and damaging debuffs on enemies. Spears are incredibly versatile and can be used effectively in all...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

Set in a fictional Oregon town of Arcadia Bay senior student Max Caulfield comes back to town after five years to reunite with her former friend Chloe as they attempt to find out what happened to fellow student Rachel Amber, whose disappearance remains unexplained. The pair find themselves exposed to the darker side of Arcadia Bay as they uncover the disturbing truth behind this sudden disappearance. Meanwhile, Max begins to have premonitions as she struggles to understand the implications of an unknown power she discovers -- she can rewind time. While this power may help change painful events and even save lives, Max must learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Castlevania Advance Collection - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

2021-09-23 Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC. Celebrate some of the greatest games in this gothic horror franchise with the Castlevania Advance Collection. In addition to the three legendary Castlevania games that were first released on Game Boy Advance -- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow -- this collection also includes Castlevania: Dracula X (Castlevania: Vampire's Kiss) and some never-before-seen sketches and artwork from the games! All four games are enhanced with newly added modern features such as Rewind, Save/Load and Replay, making this the best way possible to experience these classics or discover them for the first time! This collection also boasts a handy Encyclopedia, a Music Player with all soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all games in different versions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Wiki Guide

The Prologue is the first thing you will experience as soon as you go through the game's main menu. Before being able to explore the modes and options available, you'll watch the story's opening scene and have your first battle. This first mission will explain the combat's basic features. Follow...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Life is Strange: True Colors Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Life is Strange: True Colors Wiki guide and details a complete strategy guide and walkthrough that will lead you through every step of the game from the title screen to the final credits, including every collectible location, and more. Looking for something particular? Click...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex and covers everything we know about Hisuian Zoroark - including Hisuian Zoroark's type, category, evolution, abilities, and more. Hisuian Zoroark is a Normal- and Ghost-type Pokemon, unlike it's Unovan, Gen 5 counterpart that is a pure Dark-type Pokemon. Its pre-evolution,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Game Wiki Guide

IGN has the tips and tricks, strategies, and secrets you need to succeed in Guardians of the Galaxy: The Game. There's a lot of dialogue and banter in Guardians of the Galaxy, and you'll get to weigh in many times with a few dialogue choices. Most of it - especially when traveling and exploring - is purely for roleplaying and worldbuilding. However, there are some choices that can effect how a mission plays out - though you'll still get to the same place in the end.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Aloy, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Aloy, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. A visitor from another world has arrived...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stardew Valley Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Stardew Valley Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the JojaMart, including the difference between taking the JojaMart route versus restoring the Community Center, as well as all the items the JojaMart sells and how much they cost. Contrasting with the...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

New World: How To Move Thousands Of Materials Easier & Cheaper | Trick Guide

We’re a few weeks into the lifecycle of New World, and many players have already accumulated an enormous stockpile of materials. One of the main pillars of the game is all about gathering, so naturally if you’ve been a dedicated player, you’ll start to have enormous piles of stuff in storage. Like, endless amounts of extra junk — and if you’ve got to move that stuff, it can be a huge pain. Transferring materials into Ingots can cost a ton of Flux, and spending Azoth to move all your inventory can get really expensive. There is a workaround, and it involves using the Marketplace.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Wiki Guide

Omashu is from the television show Avatar: The Last Airbender and one of the major cities of the Earth Kingdom. The stage's base level is on the left side. There are three other platforms that make a stairlike form make up for the rest of the stage. There is also a stage hazard on the stage where carts made of earth will fly across hitting anyone it crosses paths with.
COMICS
IGN

GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

This page will guide you through the various school missions within GTA: San Andreas. These activities will unlock as you naturally progress through the game, and will help improve your handling of cars, bikes and boats. Using the tips below will help you near that elusive 100% completion. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES

