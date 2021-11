Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were not as good as they should have been last year. There were many around the league who felt like this team could have gone far, but in the end, they were a first-round exit. Since that time, the Celtics have been trying to retool around the likes of Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Heading into this season, there was this hope that they would be able to find renewed success, although so far, it's been more of the same disappointment.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO