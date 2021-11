The Nets may be the new kid in town, but the team is as original as Brooklyn itself, with the pride to match. How do you celebrate your past when your future is so bright? The 2021-22 Brooklyn Nets Nike NBA City Edition Uniform honors the franchise’s legacy from New York to New Jersey and back. It pays tribute to a sequence of iconic looks from the flamboyant logos and stars and stripes of the seventies to the futuristic imagery of the back-to-back trips to the NBA Finals.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO