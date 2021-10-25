CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Announce They've Welcomed Twins

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung are the proud parents of twins. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram Sunday to announce they they've welcomed twins. "We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻," Greenberg wrote, alongside a video of two twin babies sleeping on his chest. While Chung has yet...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating" in I Am Jazz First Look

Watch: Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain. Jazz Jennings is letting fans in on her ongoing health journey with the new season of I Am Jazz. TLC released the first look at the unscripted series' forthcoming seventh season on Monday, Nov. 1, including footage of the 21-year-old reality star candidly discussing her recent struggles with binge eating. At the start of the promo, Jazz recalled her life's ups and downs since her acceptance to Harvard University.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Greenberg
Person
Bethany Joy Lenz
Person
Jamie Chung
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Gayle King on the Joys of Seeing Her Daughter Kirby Become a Mother (Exclusive)

Gayle King couldn't be happier to see her daughter, Kirby, become a mother. The CBS Mornings co-host told ET's Kevin Frazier at the Colin in Black and White premiere earlier this week that she has "turned into that guy," smothering her 1-month-old grandchild and showing everyone photos of the little bundle of joy. King became a grandmother in September, after Kirby gave birth to a son named Luca Lynn Miller.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bring Us Together#Fashion Blog#Jamiejchung#Mindy Project Co Star
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals 'Painful' Part About Becoming a Mom Years Before Twin Sister Barbara

Jenna Bush Hager is excited for twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush to experience motherhood alongside her. The 39-year-old Today co-host shares three kids with her husband Henry Hager: Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8; Poppy Louise, 6; and Henry "Hal" Harold, 2. On Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space, Jenna opens up about what it was like starting a family years before Barbara, who gave birth to her first baby, daughter Cora Georgia, with husband Craig Coyne on Sept. 27.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NME

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Morning Show’ bombshell death

Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy