New York City, NY

Buggy Amazon HR System Shortchanged, Even Fired Workers on Leave: Report

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For at least 18 months, Amazon has been quietly attempting to detangle bugs in a patchwork human resources system meant to handle paid and unpaid leave for vulnerable workers, according to a report by The New York Times. The flaws in the...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
