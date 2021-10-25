CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fusion Beauty and Barber Expo strives to help salon industry rebound

By Judy Wang
 8 days ago

CHICAGO — As pandemic restrictions continue to lift, beauty and hair care professionals say business is returning. But many salons continue to endure staffing shortages and the pressures of meeting demands.

A trade show on the Northwest Side hoped to ease the burden.

Following a year off, the Fusion Beauty and Barber Expo returned this weekend. About 2,500 beauty professionals commenced in Chicago for the two-day networking event. The competition was overflowing as barbers sought the $500 grand prize for the “best fade.”

But the expo was more than just bragging rights. The event was a means to find ways to revive the struggling industry.

A recent State of the Industry study found just 43% of salon owners have brought back their entire staff.

It’s why some attending the expo told WGN News they were also learning new skills, previewing the latest products and getting advice on self-promotion.

WGN News

Indonesia deports Chicago woman, Heather Mack, who helped kill mother

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali and stuff the body into a suitcase was deported Tuesday to the United States. Heather Mack, 26, was released from prison on Friday after serving seven years and two months of a 10-year sentence. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Morganton News Herald

New salon offers boutique and beauty services

A new local salon is now offering boutique and beauty services to the community. Unique Perfections at 3046 U.S.-64, Morganton is co-owned by Wendy Greene and Michelle Hartzog. After pursuing their dreams to become certified nursing assistants, the mother and daughter-in-law duo decided they wanted to follow a different career...
MORGANTON, NC
NWI.com

Best Barber

Ricki Orsini and his brother Brandon noticed that there didn’t seem to be much of a community feeling in barber shops. “We decided to offer something different. We want our customers to have the same barber when they come in and offer them more of a connection to community,” says Ricki Orsini.
HAIR CARE
Saipan Tribune

Jigz Barbershop & Beauty Salon moves to CK

Jigz Barbershop & Beauty Salon has relocated to the MSV Building near the U.S. Post Office along Beach Road in Chalan Kanoa. Jigz Barbershop manager Janette “Gigg” R. Hernando said they moved to the new and bigger location only last Sept. 1. Hernando said the new location affords more space...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Chicago Tribune

Just opened: Izakaya Mita and its Japanese soul food among 8 notable restaurant openings in Chicago

Izakaya Mita has held down a corner in Chicago as reliably as any neighborhood tavern, but with far better bar food. “We like to call our cooking Japanese soul food,” said Brian Mita, executive chef and co-owner with his mother, Helen Mita. They just reopened their sake bar in Bucktown on Oct. 15 after a temporary pandemic closure in late June 2020. Mita and his mother started the business ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago City Wire

Maskless mayor spotted again at packed indoor plumbers union fundraiser event

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was spotted maskless at a union fundraiser over the weekend. Lightfoot was photographed without a mask at the packed Bears Smoker event. “Guess who was maskless at the 130 Plumbers Union Hall for a “Bears Smoker” today!?!?” Twitter user Veronica-CorningVogt said in a post. "She was in a friends photo in the background #Chicago #Illinois #Lightfoot @chicagosmayor."
CHICAGO, IL
Elle

11 Best Nail Drills to Help Bring Salon Results Home

From carving out time to pamper yourself to getting a glimpse of your decorated nails amid a bad day, there's no pick-me-up quite like the perfect mani, or pedi for that matter. For those looking to bring salon results to your home, incorporating nail drills, alternatively called electric nail files, into your manicure process can help you mimic the precision and detail at a salon. While nail drills are certainly not for novices and users should proceed with hefty doses of skill and caution, they're powerful enough to remove acrylics and gels, cut down on calluses, shape your nails, and trim your cuticles. Be sure to pair the drill with the correct drill tip and select the right speed setting.
SKIN CARE
E! News

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating" in I Am Jazz First Look

Watch: Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain. Jazz Jennings is letting fans in on her ongoing health journey with the new season of I Am Jazz. TLC released the first look at the unscripted series' forthcoming seventh season on Monday, Nov. 1, including footage of the 21-year-old reality star candidly discussing her recent struggles with binge eating. At the start of the promo, Jazz recalled her life's ups and downs since her acceptance to Harvard University.
NBA
blockclubchicago.org

Culver’s In Pullman Opens Next Week

PULLMAN — Far South Side fans of Culver’s signature butter burgers and custard don’t have to wait much longer. The outpost at 111th Street and Doty Avenue will open 10 a.m. Monday. Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly and community members will join franchise owner Baron Waller for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Here’s when Christmas music is returning to Chicago radio

CHICAGO — It will begin to sound a lot like Christmas in the Chicago area! Local radio station 93.9 LITE FM will start playing holiday music around the clock through the holiday season starting Wednesday. The station says they will make the switch to nonstop Christmas music at 4 p.m. This will be the 21st […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 11 and 41

New beauty salon supports veterans with haircut proceeds

YAKIMA, WA – Cookiez Classic Cutz celebrated its grand opening with five-dollar haircuts for all during November. Active and inactive military get a free haircut on November 11th. A portion of every cut goes straight into supporting veteran suicide awareness. “I’m not in it for the money, I love to...
YAKIMA, WA
