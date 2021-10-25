Thousands turn out for ISU homecoming parade

There was a chill in the air but warmth in the streets Saturday morning when Indiana State University’s Blue & White Homecoming Parade 2021 delighted crowds strewn through downtown Terre Haute.

Noah Malone, an ISU sophomore who won a gold and two silver medals at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, served as Grand Marshal. Such an honor couldn’t compare with winning medals on an international stage, but “it’s definitely up there, for sure,” he said.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaImpressive entry: Members of Alpha Phi and Pi Kappa Alpha constructed a castle for their entry into the Indiana State homecoming parade on Saturday. Here, members guide the structure around a corner onto Wabash Avenue during the parade. JOSEPH C. GARZA

“Being able to be Grand Marshal for a homecoming parade at my own school at 20, a sophomore -- these are things I’d be expecting to do as an alum,” Malone added. “I’m so glad to be able to do this amazing event. I saw everybody lining up on the sidewalk -- I met a couple of great people. It’s been amazing.”

The ISU Spirit Squad and the Marching Sycamores were early performers along the parade route. Zorah Shrine clowns staged their antics, as well.

Many parade participants tossed candy to the crowd, enough candy for those in attendance to be able to re-gift to their neighborhood trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Crowd members brought bags to fill with candy, but the lack of a bag produced something of a quandary for the Lugar family -- mother Andrea, father Matt and son Hayden. Young Hayden didn’t bring a bag for all the candy tossed in his direction -- it overflowed from the seat of his portable chair.

“We’re here to watch our daughter -- his little sister -- perform for the first time with Academy of Dance,” Andrea explained. “And we have friends with the Pride Center that we’re here to see. This is special because of our daughter.”

“We’re both Indiana State alumni, so we’re here to support the school,” Matt added.

While waiting for their daughter Chloe to appear, another dance troupe appeared, from the Nancy Sauer School of Theatrical Dancing. Andrea’s co-worker owns that school, she said, adding, “We’re here to support her, as well.” Since Matt and Andrea are both Vigo County teachers, she said, “We know a lot of people here.”

Matt concurred. “We have most of the floats covered,” he said.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaISU’s own: Noah Malone, an ISU sophomore who won a gold and two silver medals at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, served as grand marshal of the Indiana State homecoming parade. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Terre Haute Academy of Dance performed two numbers, one with basketball-themed choreography that served as a tribute to ISU legend Larry Bird. Other performers included the Otter Creek Middle School Band, the Honey Creek Middle School Dance Team and the Terre Haute South Bravettes.

The most ambitious float came courtesy of Alpha Phi and Pi Kappa Alpha, a castle reflecting the legend of King Arthur. It even came with its own study guide: Sheets of paper handed out by sorority and fraternity members read in part, “Arthur built the first western society grounded in law and justice rather than rule by might or privilege. ... [We] re-affirm our commitment to these principles, as well.”

Beauty queens were in abundance -- Miss ISU, Miss Crossroads to America, Miss Hamilton County, Miss Vigo County Fair Queen and the Clay County Queen all appeared in the parade.

A judges’ table was set up outside the ISU Foundation Building at 5th St. and Cherry, near the parade’s conclusion point. Parade judge Vicky Banks said she was assessing parade participants on “creativity, consistency with the theme and overall appearance.” She was particularly taken with the Arthurian castle.

The Pride Center of Terre Haute participated in its first homecoming parade, carrying signs reading “Love Wins” and “Pride Not Prejudice.” Also appearing in its first homecoming parade was Foam Homies, a party service which sprayed white foam all over the city’s streets.

Jayden Alley, a 2018 alumnus, said she enjoyed the display put on by her alma mater.

“I definitely like seeing different organizations from the community,” Alley said. “The dance teams, marching bands -- everybody coming together was really cool.”

