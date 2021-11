Heading into tonight’s game, Boston led the NBA in turnovers (21.5) and transition points allowed (33) per game. Meanwhile, the Rockets sat just behind the Celtics in both categories at 29th in the league. With two of the most careless teams facing off, it’s no secret that turnovers will play a role in who wins. And through two quarters, the C’s have been far and away the more conservative club.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO