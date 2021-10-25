CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Family Fun Sweepstakes

WQAD
WQAD
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is your family ready for a night out? Get ready for some fun and visit local Blackhawk Bank and Trust locations and/or fill out the form below to register to win one of 10 family packs of 6 tickets to Disney on Ice this November!. Deadline for entry is...

www.wqad.com

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Photo Gallery: Boo at the Zoo 2021

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Visitors flocked back to Niabi Zoo for the return of its annual Halloween celebration. Boo at the Zoo returned to the very end of the zoo's 2021 season on the Halloween weekend after being replaced last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests were welcomed from...
TRAVEL
WQAD

Quad Cities sees increased Halloween spending in 2021

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Halloween spending has spiked to record highs in 2021, with expected spending at about $10 billion - $2 billion more than last year, according to the National Retail Federation. Spirit Halloween sales associate Rachel Talbot said this spending spike reflected in the Davenport store's sales. "Sales have...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Davenport neighborhood sees almost 500 trick-or-treaters

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kids were flocking to the streets Sunday, Oct. 31 to trick-or-treat compared to last year's low turnout due to COVID-19. One Davenport family has decorated their house and participated in trick-or-treating for over 20 years. "It's just entertaining. It's probably more entertaining for us than it is...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Galesburg hosts 'Stuff the Bus' food drive campaign

GALESBURG, Ill. — The City of Galesburg is kicking off its 2nd annual Stuff the Bus food drive campaign Nov. 1-23. Buses will be stuffed with donations and parked at the following locations:. Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Save-a-lot, 900 E Main St. Nov. 5: 10 a.m....
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, IL
Moline, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Coal Valley, IL
City
Taylor Ridge, IL
City
Silvis, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
City
Le Claire, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Milan, IL
City
Davenport, IA
City
East Moline, IL
Moline, IL
Society
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
City
Bettendorf, IA
Davenport, IA
Society
City
Moline, IL
WQAD

2021 Pet Costume Contest winner revealed

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Congratulations to Kathy and Joe Perez, and their two dogs Chips and Gizzy. Chips and Gizzy dressed up as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz and are the winners of the 2021 Pet Costume Contest. Thanks to our sponsor at the Rock Island Animal Hospital, the two get to split a $150 gift card to Amazon.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Sweepstakes#Blackhawk Bank#Ice#Search Party#Tinker Bell#Coco#Il 61265#Il 61241 Geneseo#Il 61264#Il 61201#Il 61240#Il 61282#Mila
WQAD

Enter to win tickets to Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party

Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and singalong with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories with your whole family during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an allout celebration!
LIFESTYLE
WQAD

With Halloween a week away, some are kicking off the trick or treating early

MOLINE, Ill. — Halloween is just around the corner, but some kids are getting the chance to start trick or treating a little bit early this year. The Floreciente Association hosted its third annual Trunk or Treat block party on Saturday, Oct. 23. Around 80 kids came dressed in their Halloween costumes and got to trick or treat at the different parked cars.
SOCIETY
WQAD

Virtual Tour: Bettendorf's Devil's Glen Park

BETTENDORF, Iowa — For this Virtual Tour, we're taking a look at one of the oldest parks in the Quad Cities: Devil's Glen in Bettendorf, Iowa. The 45-acre woodsy park is known for being Bettendorf's first city park with its establishment in 1937, and you can see it on the grounds; the area is littered with old, preserved structures; like from 1930s-era Civilian Conservation Corp projects.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Channel Cat Water Taxi closes for the season

MOLINE, Ill. — The Channel Cat Water Taxi officially closed for the 2021 season. Sunday, Oct. 17 marked the last day people could ride the water taxi across the Mississippi River. The water taxi would usually close Labor Day weekend, but due to the unseasonably warm weather, MetroLINK kept it...
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WQAD

Here's when free leaf collection begins in your hometown

MOLINE, Ill. — Fall is in full-force in the Quad Cities, and with the season comes falling leaves. Here's when you can get your piles fallen leaves and other yard waste collected for free in your hometown. Davenport:. The City of Davenport will offer free curbside yard waste collection Oct....
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Find fall family fun at Corn Crib Nursery's annual Cribfest

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Fall family festival Cribfest at Corn Crib Nursery in Coal Valley, Illinois, is open for another two weeks. The festival has a pumpkin patch, animals to feed and plenty of fall activities, including some new ones. The outside play space features a bounce pad, train and hay rides, a zipline and pumpkin slingshots. New this year is a paintball target range and hayrack paintball excursion.
COAL VALLEY, IL
WQAD

River Bandits to match up to $50k in donations supporting Genesis Health

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fresh out of their 12th league title in team history, the Quad Cities River Bandits are continuing to do work off the field this offseason. The Bandits announced a partnership with Genesis Health Systems which involves the team matching $50,000 in donations to support Genesis Children's Health initiatives over the next two months.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Milan restaurants offer free food to John Deere workers on strike

MILAN, Ill. — The Milan community is showing its support for John Deere workers on strike by offering free meals to the United Auto Workers union members. This as 10,000 John Deere workers across 14 plants in five states are back on the picket lines for a second day, after walking off the job due to failed contract negotiations.
MILAN, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy