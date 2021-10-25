CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Halloween animatronics burn to the ground at St. Pete home

By McKenna King
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDygZ_0cbVyRRQ00

A St. Pete woman is hoping someone will come forward with information about who showed up at her house on Friday morning and set fire to three of her Halloween animatronics.

Evelyn Brethauer loves Halloween, and for years, she’s set up a scare-maze for trick-or-treaters. But just after midnight on Friday morning she got a scare of her own, when she says someone burned three of her realistic animatronics to the ground.

“I call this my family,” said Brethauer about her decorations.

Brethauer never went trick-or-treating as a child, so as an adult, she’s making up for it.

“I figure what better way to do trick-or-treating than actually doing the trick on all the people,” said Brethauer.

So she does just that. For the last 20 years she’s set up a spooky maze in her front yard to scare trick-or-treaters who dare to walk through on Halloween night.

Matthew Lathan

“I have Jason Vorhees here, he’s my best one now, he looks very realistic. This poor young lady here, she lost her legs, so and it was a zombie that ate them,” said Brethauer.

The set up takes nearly a month to put together, and they were almost finished, when just after midnight on Friday, Brethauer says she woke up to banging at her door. That’s when she saw three of her animatronics burned to the ground.

Matthew Lathan

“When I saw the flames, they were higher than I could believe and I went, ’That’s Michael Myers, oh my god!’ So I went and I ran and I got a bucket full of water, and we poured it on it, but it was too late,” said Brethauer.

She lost nearly $1,500 worth of animatronics. Her Michael Myers, her Headless Horseman, and Pinhead the clown. All that’s left is pieces of burnt plastic.

Matthew Lathan

“It broke my heart, it really did, because I do this, I work so hard for this with my husband. I can’t believe that somebody would be that cruel and do that,” said Brethauer.

She’s hoping to find the person who did it, but as the news spread around town, a good samaritan showed up with a check worth more than the three decorations cost, in hopes of helping Brethauer replace what she lost.

“It lifted me, because I’m going ‘wow, somebody cares,’” said Brethauer.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Brethauer’s home Friday morning, and they say the case is open and active while they investigate what happened.

But even without those three decorations, Brethauer says the show will still go on.

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Fire destroys St. Pete woman's Halloween displays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A local woman is calling for answers after finding her Halloween displays on fire. "I'm still hurt by it because how can somebody do that, and be so cruel and do that to me knowing that I do this for a lot of people?" Evelyn Brethauer said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
myq105.com

MJ Talks with the St. Pete Woman Who Became a Victim of Halloween Decoration Arson

A St. Peterburg woman became victim to a Halloween nightmare on Friday when she discovered her decorations were burned to the ground. 64-year-old Evelyn Brethauer talked with MJ and the crew this morning about the devastating situation. She says a homeless man alerted her about a fire outside of her home around midnight. When she looked outside to see what was wrong, she says her life-size Michael Myers decoration was “totally engulfed in flames.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
727area.com

Where To Eat on Halloween in St. Pete and Clearwater

Looking for where to eat on Halloween in St. Pete and Clearwater? This guide has all the best Halloween restaurants in St. Pete so come October 31st, you don't have to worry about cooking and cleaning. Check out the best places to eat in St. Pete for Halloween and don't...
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animatronics
WMNF

St. Pete to try out car-free initiative on Central Avenue this Halloween

The city of St. Pete is going to try out a car-free initiative in downtown St. Pete this weekend. This coming Sunday, on Halloween, Central Avenue will become car-free from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The goal of the initiative is to create a more bike friendly, e-scooter friendly and walkable environment for pedestrians. The initiative is also supposed to help boost consumer activity for all businesses along Central Avenue.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
thegabber.com

St. Pete Beach Home to a New Indoor Skatepark

Once a skater, always a skater. At least that’s the case for Kenny Michaels who, along with his wife and their three kids, sold their house in Arizona and moved to Florida in the midst of a pandemic to open the only indoor skate park and skate shop in St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog suddenly bit his owner and it saved their entire family

Here's yet another example of a dog doing something incredible in the face of danger. Meet Patch!. Patch lives in a home with husband and wife Richard and Nola Davis along with their two young children. Thanks to this heroic pup, the family escaped a terrible fate that would have seen their lives tragically cut short.
PETS
CBS Chicago

Man Remains Shaken After Being Robbed At Gunpoint While Thinking He Was Going To Sell A Phone Through Facebook Marketplace

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was robbed at gunpoint after he thought he was meeting a buyer through Facebook Marketplace, and it was all caught on camera. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra uncovered, the man was not the only online seller who has been targeted. Mohammed “Fahad” Adil tried to sell his phone online. He got robbed at gunpoint instead. “My family is worried,” Adil said. “They’re getting nervous to go outside our home.” It started on Facebook Marketplace. Adil got interest when he listed his phone. “I’m thinking that, you know, it’s genuine,” he said. Adil thought he did his research – talking to the...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Welcome To Plathville’ Stars Break Family Tradition, Share Another First

Growing up, the Welcome to Plathville kids had a pretty sheltered life. This means that they missed out on many things. For example, they weren’t allowed to eat or drink sugary foods. On the show, Ethan Plath was seen trying his first can of Coke in his twenties. Viewers were shocked to find out that he had never tasted Coke before. Kim and Barry Plath‘s kids had plenty of other restrictions while living at home.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy