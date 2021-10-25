Stops (at last) Help Pack Start 6-1

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will square off for the first time in their storied careers, with the fans paying the price. It seems surprising that these two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks have never played one another, yet, here we are. This Sunday Green Bay travels to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs in what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Unfortunately for fans, they will have to pay top dollar if they want to see it in person.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO