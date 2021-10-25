Stops (at last) Help Pack Start 6-1

GLENDALE, AZ (WTAQ) – Once an Arizona Cardinal practice squad member, Rasul Douglas will now go down in Green Bay Packers lore for making the play that sealed perhaps the most significant regular season victory in the Matt LaFleur era. Douglas, unlike intended receiver A.J. Green, had his eyes on the ball delivered by Kyler Murray with :15 to play. He tipped it up and pulled down the interception in the corner of the end zone to preserve the Pack’s 24-21 upset victory over the previously undefeated Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Thursday night. Facing a mountain of adversity following last week’s home win over Washington, a short week, mounting injuries and then three cases of COVID-19, LaFleur’s club circled the wagons and played a determined game they deserved to win and still nearly lost.
