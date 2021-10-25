CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXasP_0cbVwlvo00

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerrville police said.

The injured victims were taken to various hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition. The majority of the other injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, although the condition of a 26-year-old man was unknown, authorities said. A 4-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations.

Video shows driver accused of attacking gas station clerk plow through bystanders

Authorities have not released the identities of the two children who were killed at the event about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website promoted the event as an “action packed, family-friendly day” in which fans could watch the “fastest drag cars compete for over $8000 in total prizes.”

Upward of 3,500 people were in attendance, according to Louis Amestoy, a freelance journalist who was at the event.

The race was an eighth of a mile (0.2 kilometers) long, and water-filled plastic barriers lined the course. But Amestoy said they didn’t extend past the finish line, leaving no protection between spectators and cars as they were slowing down at the end of the race.

Spectators could get within about 15 feet (4.6 meters) of the track, and many watched the race from lawn chairs in the absence of stands. Organizers reminded people to stay in the grass and off the asphalt, Amestoy told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

The driver was nearing the end of the strip when the car veered off course, Amestoy said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 10

Joli
8d ago

No winners. Just tragedy. May these innocent children rest in peace. 🙏

Reply
11
Sharon Laney-Fox
8d ago

Sadly these are not professional drivers and the cars are street cars with no safety equipment. The airstrip is not a drag strip which is made with different products. Drag strips are very very sticky so the hot rubber of the car sticks to the strip and very few ever become airborne. The professional cars suspension is made to drive in a straight line.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Kerrville, TX
Kerrville, TX
Accidents
Kerrville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Drag Racing#Race Wars#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KXAN

Man shot in West Campus, Austin police search for suspect

Editor’s Note: An APD watch commander first told KXAN a shots fired call related to this shooting came in at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. On Monday afternoon, Austin Police clarified the initial information. APD said that “shots fired” call at 10:40 p.m. turned out to be fireworks. The second call, related to the shooting, came in […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy