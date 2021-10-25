CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB Charts Lonely Course Through Inflation Spike

By Sebastien ASH
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePressure is growing on the European Central Bank to respond to rising inflation in the eurozone, as its counterparts in the United States and the United Kingdom signal willingness to take action. ECB policymakers will meet on Thursday, with markets hoping for hints on when the bank might start...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

BoE Eyes First Rate Rise Since 2018 As Inflation Surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Most Markets Rise In Asia, With Central Bank Meetings In Focus

Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday as traders bided their time ahead of key central bank meetings this week that are expected to see officials begin withdrawing their vast pandemic-era financial support, while keeping a wary eye on inflation and supply chain snarls. Another record close on Wall Street provided a...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed starts deliberations with stimulus pullback expected

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, opening deliberations that are expected to see it announce a pull back of the stimulus it put in place to support the US economy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the tougher question facing members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the meeting a central bank spokesperson said began Tuesday afternoon is what to do about rising prices -- and when.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Isabel Schnabel
Person
Jens Weidmann
International Business Times

Stocks Rise As Wall Street Starts Week On Steady Footing

World stock markets rose on Monday, with Wall Street starting the new month on a steady footing ahead of a raft of new economic data later this week, traders said. "The stock markets started the new month on the front foot with European indices and US futures rising ahead of the open on Wall Street and a big week for central banks and data," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Us Federal Reserve#Interest Rates#Ecb#The European Central Bank#Eurozone#Ihs Markit#European#The Us Federal Reserve#Fed
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?

Futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.5%, 1.4% and 3.2% respectively this past week as global market sentiment remained mostly rosy. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 1.47% and 0.46% respectively. The mood was fairly lackluster in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.30% while Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.24%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

German Tabloid Attacks ECB Chief Lagarde as 'Madam Inflation'

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's best-selling tabloid Bild scathingly criticised European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Saturday, accusing her of destroying the earnings and savings of ordinary people by tolerating a rise in inflation. The article, echoing a Bild attack on Lagarde's predecessor Mario Draghi in 2019, may signal fresh...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Charting the Global Economy: Inflation Builds in U.S. and Europe

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Inflation is still raging in the U.S. and Europe, especially in Spain where soaring energy costs are pushing broader price gauges higher. U.S. employment costs rose at the fastest pace on record in the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB's Mueller says high inflation could force cut in stimulus

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can end emergency bond purchases next spring and needs to watch consumer prices as persistently high inflation could require a reduction of stimulus, Estonian central bank chief Madis Mueller said on Friday. Largely repeating the ECB's policy message from Thursday, Mueller said the...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Euro area inflation continues to give the ECB a headache

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Looking into the report, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (23.5%, compared with...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Holzmann: Forward guidance requires credible inflation projections

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann told Reuters on Friday that the ECB's forward guidance requires credible inflation projections for market participants. "It is important to drive on sight in the course of next year, in particular given the high uncertainty about inflation developments in 2022 and beyond," he added.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

ECB survey shows euro zone inflation just below goal in 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will be higher in the coming years than earlier predicted and will come in just below the European Central Bank’s 2% target in 2022, a survey by the ECB showed on Friday. Consumer price growth is now seen averaging 2.3% this year and 1.9%...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro zone growth, inflation soar, leaving ECB with dilemma

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The euro zone economy continued to boom over the summer as activity rebounded after coronavirus lockdowns but inflation is also blowing past expectations, leaving the European Central Bank with a growing policy headache. Growth has soared as consumers return to stores and venues but many businesses have been...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EMU Inflation Will Probably Make Another Dent In The ECB’s Temporary Narrative

Yesterday’s ECB in a nutshell: The central bank keeps ignoring persistent inflationary pressures but markets don’t. Investors assume the longer Frankfurt withholds a policy response, the tougher it’ll have to react eventually. This prompted (real!) German yields to rise in the wake of the meeting. Two additional elements aided the yield jump. First, despite having several strong arguments at her disposal, Lagarde only very modestly pushed back against markets pricing in rate hikes at the end of 2022. Secondly, the ECB chair was for the first time pretty vocal on PEPP formally ending in March, even before the actual discussion in December. The German yield curve bear steepened with changes going from +2.3 bps (2y) to 4.2 bps (10y). Peripheral spreads rose as much as 7 bps in Italy. Caught in the slipstream, US yields rose at the long end of the curve while the shorter end faced conflicting signals from below-consensus US Q3 growth. Changes ranged from -1.3 bps (2y) to 3.8 bps (10y). With the euro enjoying real rate support and the USD in the defensive on growth and the upbeat sentiment, EUR/USD jumped from the 1.16 support zone beyond first resistance of 1.1664 (August low) to close at 1.1681. The trade-weighted DXY gave up mirror support at 93.73 (August high) again. The stronger euro propelled EUR/GBP north of 0.845 and to a test of 0.8472 (April interim low).
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy