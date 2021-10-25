CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

BISTA & FRYE-MASON: Yale’s true mission: profit over people

By Lumisa Bista
Yale Daily News
 8 days ago

In 2019, the Yale-Harvard football game came to a halt as students desperately protested the two universities’ roles in distressed Puerto Rican debt and climate annihilation. Terrified by the scientific consensus about the planet’s apocalyptic future, protestors rejected the practice of investments in the fossil fuel industry, which is uniquely culpable...

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

Harvard students prohibited from staying in dorms over Yale-Harvard weekend

In a break with tradition, Yale College students will not be allowed to host Harvard students in residential college dormitories over the weekend of the Yale-Harvard football game due to COVID-19 restrictions. Harvard’s Student Engagement Office wrote in an Oct. 21 email to the Harvard student body that Yale dorms...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Workers call on Yale to end subcontracting of library work

In a Tuesday protest, Yale’s library workers offered their own gift to the University’s capital campaign — a book symbolizing their demand to end subcontracting. Library workers from Local 34, the University’s union of clerical and technical workers, gathered at the Provost’s office at 2 Whitney Ave. to demand that Yale end the subcontracting of library work. Through subcontracting, the University pays outside firms to carry out specific work for the institution by utilizing the outside company’s employees. As part of their “donation” to Yale’s capital campaign, the workers delivered a book to the provost’s office consisting of 148 photos with personal stories from library staff on why Yale should not be subcontracting its library work.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

After months of negotiations, Yale’s unions ratify five-year contracts

Local 35 union members listen to President Bob Proto talk about the new contract. Photo taken by Sai Rayala. Sixteen months after negotiations began, members of Yale’s two main unions voted to ratify new five-year contracts with the University, covering over 5,000 workers. Locals 34 and 35 separately gathered on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yale.edu

Conference to explore Yale’s history with slavery

For the past year, Yale scholars, librarians, New Haven community members, and student researchers have been digging through Yale’s own past for a deeper understanding of the university’s historical relationship with slavery and its legacy. During a three-day academic conference starting Oct. 28, experts from across Yale and the nation...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Education
New Haven, CT
Education
Yale Daily News

FAS Senate calls for Yale to put academic freedom safeguards in gift policies

On Thursday, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Senate released a resolution calling on the University to write protections from donor influence into its gifting policies. Last month, history professor Beverly Gage resigned from her post as director of the Grand Strategy program directorship, citing outside influences from prominent donors. The move sparked conversations about academic freedom and prompted an FAS Senate investigation into academic freedom at Yale. The senate has since spoken with both Gage and a slate of administrators including University President Peter Salovey, University Provost Scott Strobel, Vice President of Global Strategy Pericles Lewis and FAS Dean Tamar Gendler. On Thursday, the senate held a meeting and released a resolution to faculty members.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale College to eliminate student income contribution, expand financial aid

Next week, Yale College will announce three reforms to its financial aid system, including an elimination of the student income contribution. The student share — also known as the student effort — includes a billed portion, which contributes directly to a student tuition, and an unbilled portion, used for personal expenses. Students colloquially refer to the former as the “Student Income Contribution,” though the Office of Financial Aid does not employ this moniker. Students pay the billed portion to Yale, and the expense depends on the amount of aid they receive, but ranges from $3,700 to $5,950.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Yale Glee Club puts on joint fundraising concert with Harvard, Princeton

In its first in-person official concert since February 2020, the Yale Glee Club will host a joint fundraising event called Hand in Hand. The Club will participate in the third annual Hand in Hand Concert on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Woolsey Hall. The concert will be held in conjunction with the Harvard and Princeton glee clubs, with each choir singing in venues on their respective campuses — Richardson Auditorium at Princeton and Sanders Theatre at Harvard. Each college will livestream the other two universities’ performances following the conclusion of their live segment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Quinnipiac University#Yale Bowl#Bista#Bista Frye Mason#Yale Harvard#Puerto Rican
Yale Daily News

“The tension is widespread”: Office of Development staffers speak out about work environment

With Yale staff returning to in-person work, some employees in the Office of Development have quietly raised concerns about what they call an unhealthy workplace environment, claiming that racial tension and intrusive supervision make work life unpleasant and could impede efficiency as the University launches its $7 billion “For Humanity” fundraising campaign.
SOCIETY
Yale Daily News

First-years experience chaotic first “Halloweek”

This past week, Yale students faced police, storms and crowds while raging their way through Yale’s first “Halloweek” since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dancing through shut-down clubs, broken tables in fraternity houses and hidden basements on Old Campus, the week was distinct for Yale’s first years, who experienced often-chaotic Halloween traditions for the first time. There were events across campus from Wednesday through Sunday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Old Campus Ghost Museum

Old Campus is heavy with the weight of centuries of Yale. Since the University first laid claim to the ground of New Haven, buildings have occupied this space — but Yale continuously modernizes, forever outgrowing itself, discarding buildings every generation as it reinvents itself, buying new buildings with the enthusiasm of little kids going back-to-school shopping. Many of these buildings have long ago disappeared, their footprints fading away, forgotten but never truly annihilated because construction is earth’s materials and human labor and no energy is ever fully destroyed. Buildings are born of someone’s desire, designed for someone’s use — and so buildings take on souls and attitudes. Buildings have personalities, and when they are destroyed, buildings leave behind ghosts, benevolent or jealous or defeated, or maybe just disappointed. Today, Old Campus is scattered with architectural corpses and the spirits hovering over them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale sophomore uses ancient Indian dance form to foster cultural anti-bias

Shruti Parthasarathy ’24 has been participating in the ancient Indian dance and art form of Bharatnatyam since she was five years old. Over the last three years, she has combined her love for dance with mindfulness through her organization, Mindful Kala. Mindful Kala offers workshops and longer intensive workshops through...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Yale Daily News

Research on Yale’s historical ties to slavery prompts calls for reform

The Yale community is facing questions over how to reckon with the University’s ties to slavery and racism following new research presented at the annual Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance and Abolition conference. On Oct. 29 and 30, students, faculty and New Haven community members presented...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

After Gage’s resignation, Michael Brenes takes helm of Grand Strategy program

History professor Michael Brenes has been tapped as the interim director of the Brady-Johnson Program in Grand Strategy, following current director Beverly Gage’s September announcement that she will step down from the position after Yale failed to stave off donor influence. Gage’s announcement sent shockwaves through the academic community, as...
COLLEGES
The Atlantic

A Worrisome Peek Inside Yale Law’s Diversity Bureaucracy

Have you ever wondered what deans of diversity do behind closed doors? Until last week, the public had little visibility into their methods. Then covertly recorded audio emerged of Yaseen Eldik, Yale Law School’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and Ellen Cosgrove, an associate dean, pressuring a student to issue a written apology for emailing out a party invitation that offended some of his classmates.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Yale Institute for Global Health Seeks University affiliates

The Yale Institute for Global Health has invited Yale faculty to affiliate with the Institute in a bid to centralize global health research on campus. Founded in 2018, the Institute aims to support Yale faculty from the School of Medicine, the School of Public Health, the School of Nursing and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences who conduct global health research. Affiliated faculty will receive consultant review of their global health grant applications, mentions in YIGH communications, monthly newsletters, assistance with inclusion in the global health experts list for media requests and the ability to apply for the Spark Award and the Hecht Global Health Faculty Network Award.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

YCC unveils policy proposal in response to Yale Hospitality changes

The Yale College Council is developing a policy proposal in response to concerns over new Yale Hospitality policies. The Council plans to submit its proposal to Yale College Dean Marvin Chun and Yale Hospitality leaders over the weekend. There is the return of full-capacity dining halls and, notably, the opening...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Eric P. Winer named the next director of the Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Health

On Feb. 1, 2022, Eric P. Winer ’78 MED ’83 will become director of the Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Health. Winer is currently a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and senior vice president for medical affairs at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. After running the breast cancer program at Dana-Farber for around 20 years, he plans to return to New Haven early next year to oversee clinical care and cancer research at Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

SAPRE: Apropos of crapshoots

Two years ago, on the first of November, I sat at the dinner table with my parents and toasted to the culmination of 17 years of existence. Nov. 1 is not my day of birth, nor is it a day that has any modicum of biographical significance. It was, however, the day my restrictive early application deadline was due.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy