Wilson (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL and is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Jets have yet to officially confirm the severity of Wilson's injury, but it appears that the rookie signal-caller is set to miss at least two games due to a right knee injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Patriots. That would make Nov. 14 against the Bills the earliest possible date for Wilson to retake the field, though Week 11 against the Dolphins or Week 12 versus the Texans could be more realistic targets. In the meantime, Mike White will be in line to hold down the fort under center.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO