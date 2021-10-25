Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Sends helper in loss

Johnson scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits and added four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Johnson got the Blackhawks on the board at 12:35 with his first goal for his new team. Versatility has been a double-edged sword for the 31-year-old -- he's played everywhere from top-line center to bottom-six wing through six games, as head coach Jeremy Colliton has looked for some line combinations to get the Blackhawks through their early-season struggles. Johnson has three points, nine shots, 15 hits and 10 PIM so far. The physicality is a surprising aspect for the Washington native's game -- he's never had more than 28 PIM or 64 hits in a season, but he's on pace to smash those marks in 2021-22.
