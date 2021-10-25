CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Sends helper in loss

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

McCabe posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. McCabe helped out on...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Gives up three goals in loss

Lankinen gave up three goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Thursday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Lankinen was unable to stop the Blackhawks' early season skid, although one goal of support wasn't going to get very far anyway. The Finn has allowed eight goals on 69 shots through three appearances (two starts) this year. Marc-Andre Fleury will likely get the starting nod Sunday against the Red Wings, but neither of the Blackhawks' goalies have done much to earn the trust of fantasy managers yet.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Jonathan Toews
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Mike Hardman: Hurt in loss

Hardman (upper body) was injured on a hit in the third period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. Hardman looked unsteady as he made his way back to the bench after a hit from Matt Martin. No details were provided on Hardman's status after the game, but he could be going through concussion protocol given the nature of the hit. It's unclear if the 22-year-old will be available for Thursday's game against the Canucks.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Three Takeaways from 4-1 Loss vs Canucks

The Blackhawks lose yet another game, and are booed off the ice for the second game straight. The Blackhawks need to right this ship fast. Not only are they losing games in a dominant fashion, but they are losing their fans’ support at a rapid pace. This league is all about putting a spectacle on for the fans, as that is how they get revenue, and that is how players and coaches get their momentum. The United Center was always known for the ruckus they would create and the noise in the arena. Those days seem to be far gone now as the Blackhawks could have heard a pin drop last night.
NHL
chicitysports.com

Horrific Start Continues for Blackhawks with 6-3 Loss to Detroit

There is an old adage in the NHL: you can’t win the Stanley Cup in October, but you can certainly lose it. With a 0-5-1 record to start the year, the Blackhawks are poised to do just that and then some. The Blackhawks have been absolutely lit up in the...
NHL
bleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Need to Get More Out of McCabe, Johnson, Fleury, and DeBrincat … Like, Tonight

The Blackhawks get their 2021-22 home slate going tonight when they welcome the Islanders to the United Center. Hopefully, it won’t be a warm welcome for New York, but there are a handful of Blackhawks that will need to play much better – individually – if they’re to help the Blackhawks change the tides of a dreadful 0-2-1 start to the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#Pim#The Red Wings#Minus 5
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Quiet game in OT loss

Toews (COVID-19 protocols) had one shot on goal and one hit in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. Toews landed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday but was cleared in time for the home clash with the Maple Leafs. The Chicago captain had a minus-1 rating and went just 10-13 (43.5 percent) on faceoffs. Toews has just two assists in his first seven games back after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Nets goal in loss

Johnson scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits and added four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Johnson got the Blackhawks on the board at 12:35 with his first goal for his new team. Versatility has been a double-edged sword for the 31-year-old -- he's played everywhere from top-line center to bottom-six wing through six games, as head coach Jeremy Colliton has looked for some line combinations to get the Blackhawks through their early-season struggles. Johnson has three points, nine shots, 15 hits and 10 PIM so far. The physicality is a surprising aspect for the Washington native's game -- he's never had more than 28 PIM or 64 hits in a season, but he's on pace to smash those marks in 2021-22.
NHL
audacy.com

Winless Blackhawks drop to 0-5-1 with 6-3 loss to Red Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3, on Sunday night. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes tough loss on road

Fleury stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 1-0 loss to St. Louis on Saturday. Fleury was locked in a scoreless duel with St. Louis counterpart Jordan Binnington well into the third period when Blues' defenseman Torey Krug beat him on the power play for the game's only goal. Fleury remained winless (0-5-0) to start his Chicago career, although Saturday's performance was undoubtedly his best so far after he'd allowed 18 goals in his first four starts. The 36-year-old owns an ugly 4.63 GAA and .872 save percentage heading into Monday's home tilt with Ottawa.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy