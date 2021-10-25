Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Sends helper in loss

The Blackhawks lose yet another game, and are booed off the ice for the second game straight. The Blackhawks need to right this ship fast. Not only are they losing games in a dominant fashion, but they are losing their fans’ support at a rapid pace. This league is all about putting a spectacle on for the fans, as that is how they get revenue, and that is how players and coaches get their momentum. The United Center was always known for the ruckus they would create and the noise in the arena. Those days seem to be far gone now as the Blackhawks could have heard a pin drop last night.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO