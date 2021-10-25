CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Finds end zone again

 8 days ago

Kirk caught four of five targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-5 win over the Texans. The fourth-year receiver remains...

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL World Reacts To Wild Cardinals-Packers Ending

The football world tuned in on Thursday night the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC showdown and potential NFC title game preview. Arizona entered as the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay was tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. While it looked like a great matchup on paper, both teams entered the game short-handed.
Winners and losers from NFL Week 8, plus Rams acquire Von Miller and Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The day after Halloween is definitely one of my top seven favorite days of the year and that's mostly because it's the one day where I don't feel guilty for eating 75 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Normally, I'll cut myself off at 74, but on Nov. 1, I allow myself to eat 75. The only downside with eating so many of them is that my keyboard is now covered in both chocolate and peanut butter.
Texans' Offense Again Inept in Loss to Cardinals

The only thing the Houston Texans should say after another hapless, humiliating loss on the road? "Thank you, Astros." While H-town's baseball team captivates the interest of sports fans by advancing to another World Series, the city's football team - thankfully under the radar - just smashed helmet-first into rock bottom. Yes, again.
Cardinals Again Show Ability Limiting Opponents in Second Half

As the MLB playoffs advance to the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, closing out games now becomes even more of an emphasis in each team's respective quest to capture a championship. The Arizona Cardinals know a little about closing games out, effectively churning out clock and...
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Limited again Tuesday

Daniels (hamstring) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Daniels didn't practice at all last week and was inactive for the Cardinals' Week 7 win over the Texans, so it is a positive sign to see him back at practice, even if it is in a limited fashion. Arizona faces Green Bay on Sunday, so Daniels will have one more shot Wednesday to log a full practice. If he is unable to suit up Thursday, Demetrius Harris will likely operate as the backup to recently acquired Zach Ertz.
Cardinals’ undefeated start ends with miscommunication

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury called the safest play he could with the clock winding down. A back-shoulder throw from Kyler Murray to A.J. Green would give the Cardinals a chance at a touchdown and keep their undefeated season in tact. If the pass failed, Arizona would still have enough time to try for a tying field goal. The plan ran into one big snag: Green never turned around. Rasul Douglas intercepted Murray’s pass in the end zone with 12 seconds left when Green failed to turn around, ending Arizona’s undefeated season with a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Fantasy football last-minute pickups for Week 7: Matt Ryan, Christian Kirk, Ricky Seals-Jones and more

Each week of the NFL season, we will identify fantasy football waiver-wire pickups specifically for those of you looking for streaming options in deeper formats (including IDP leagues). These are players available in a majority of ESPN Fantasy leagues (or close) who have enticing matchups in the week ahead that make them worthy of consideration for your lineups.
Cardinals’ undefeated streak ends with heartbreaking loss to Packers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ defense answered the call and came up with a huge stop in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to keep the undefeated season alive, losing to the Green Bay Packers, 24-21. With the loss, the Cardinals’ record now stands at 7-1. With the Packers up by three points, less than four minutes left in the game, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an incomplete pass on fourth down at the Cardinals’ end zone. The Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, marched down the field. But the improbable comeback turned impossible when Murray, looking for A.J. Green, threw an interception in the end zone with 15 seconds left. Murray had 274 yards passing but two interceptions. Rodgers threw for only 184 yards but had two touchdowns and no interceptions.
