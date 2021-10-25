Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Finds end zone again

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ defense answered the call and came up with a huge stop in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to keep the undefeated season alive, losing to the Green Bay Packers, 24-21. With the loss, the Cardinals’ record now stands at 7-1. With the Packers up by three points, less than four minutes left in the game, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an incomplete pass on fourth down at the Cardinals’ end zone. The Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, marched down the field. But the improbable comeback turned impossible when Murray, looking for A.J. Green, threw an interception in the end zone with 15 seconds left. Murray had 274 yards passing but two interceptions. Rodgers threw for only 184 yards but had two touchdowns and no interceptions.
