49ers SS Jaquiski Tartt ruled out with knee injury

The 49ers won’t have strong safety Jaquiski Tartt to finish their game against the Colts.

Tartt was ruled out with a knee injury about halfway through the fourth quarter. He was replaced by rookie fifth-round pick Talanoa Hufanga.

Injuries have been a problem throughout Tartt’s career. He’s never played 16 games in a season and has not played more than 12 since the 2016 season.

He finished Sunday night with three tackles. He was also one of the 49ers defenders flagged for pass interference.