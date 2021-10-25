Man selling Xbox shot two teenagers who tried to steal it from him, Chicago police say

A 15-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The teen was a passenger in a car traveling in the 3200 block of West 63rd Street about 12:05 a.m. when he was shot in the back by someone in a white sedan, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition, police said.

