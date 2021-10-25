Man selling Xbox shot two teenagers who tried to steal it from him, Chicago police say
The seller said that one of the teenagers tried to walk...www.fox32chicago.com
The seller said that one of the teenagers tried to walk...www.fox32chicago.com
that's why you meet at a police station when you sell items like that. Blacks are so ignorant and low lifes
Great! this man handled his business!! Squish those roaches!!
I’m sure he was going for two head shots. Came close, needs more range time.
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 72