Evergrande says it has resumed work on 10 stalled projects

By Hector RETAMAL
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
China Evergrande last week bought itself a reprieve from recent turmoil after paying interest on an offshore bond before a Saturday deadline /AFP/File

Shares of embattled Chinese developer Evergrande rose Monday after it said it had resumed work on more than 10 projects, as it sought to soothe fears about its debt struggles.

The liquidity crisis at one of the nation's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment, rattled China's crucial real estate market and fuelled talk of spillover into the wider economy.

But the firm -- drowning in a sea of debt worth more than $300 billion -- last week paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve.

Evergrande was reported to have missed several offshore bond payments and while it had a 30-day grace period on some of them, there had been a general expectation it would not be able to meet its obligations.

And on Monday investors welcomed an announcement that its Shenzhen operations had "resumed work and production for more than 10 projects in six locations".

Shares in the firm rallied more than four percent in early trade.

The group had 778 projects spanning 233 cities in China as at end-June, according to its latest interim report.

Work at some sites had been halted in recent months, however, while suppliers and contractors complained the company had yet to pay them.

The firm has been plunged into crisis since Beijing began last year clamping down on the country's colossal property sector -- estimates say it accounts for a quarter of the economy -- in a bid to rein in excessive debt.

But the measures to restrict borrowing cut off companies' ability to complete projects.

Anxious homebuyers earlier told AFP they had turned up at unfinished sites to demand information.

"Since the start of the year, strict regulation of the property market has plunged Evergrande into a crisis vortex," the company said in a statement on its WeChat account Sunday.

"How the company will resume work and production on hundreds of projects across the country, and deliver buildings on schedule, affects the nerves of the whole society," added Evergrande.

In a separate statement it provided progress updates on specific projects and said that "guaranteeing the delivery of buildings" was core to the company's work.

Real Estate, Shenzhen, China Evergrande, Chinese
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Taiwan’s Entertainment Sector Leverages Creative Freedoms as Mainland China Walls Itself Off

China’s increasingly unwelcoming stance toward the U.S. film industry is causing plenty of headaches for Hollywood distributors, but Taiwan’s film industry is approaching the trend as an exciting opportunity. “Things are getting tighter in China, but interest in Asian content continues to grow,” says Joyce Tang, senior manager of the Content-Lab at the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), a government-backed organization established in June 2019 to help Taiwan’s creative industry’s expand their global reach. While the barriers to accessing and engaging with China’s massive entertainment sector continue to rise, Taiwan’s industry is capitalizing on the moment by promoting itself as a welcoming...
CHINA
AFP

Greening deserts: India powers renewable ambitions with solar push

As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse. Proponents point to Bhadla Solar Park, one of the largest in the world, as an example of how innovation, technology, and public and private finance can drive swift change. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

