Gardening

Acadiana Native Plant Project holds seasonal native plant sale

By Taylor Toole
KATC News
 8 days ago
Those interested in "greauxing native" had the chance to pick from a variety of native plants to purchase Sunday afternoon.

Members of the project say these plants not only help boost the local environment but can help boost the confidence of those who feel they have anything but a green thumb.

"Most people who grow native plants find that they are easier to grow you can propagate them easily," said the organization's vice president, Phyllis Griffard. "They're all fertile, the seeds they produce will they have to make it on their own in nature, they can't have people, they can't count on people to pollinate them or to plant their seeds or to grow them."

Brad "Bones" Glorioso told KATC he has always been interested in nature but never had the opportunity to exercise his green thumb until he recently purchased his acreage.

"For people like me that I have two kids, I run a non-profit, I have a full-time job, I can't be babying plants," Glorioso said.

Griffard said native plants are great for a variety of reasons, but especially this one when it comes to getting your garden started — noting that the hundreds of years of evolution these plants have gone through allows them to not only withstand but flourish, in Louisiana's unique soil. She said, however, that non-native plants aren't all bad either.

"Non-native plants are not all invasive, a lot of exotics, some of them are just ignored by wildlife," Griffard told KATC. "So they may as well be a plastic plant."

Glorioso agreed and said he bought a bunch of the plants on sale today for this reason, but also to help the local critters.

"I bought a lot of smaller trees that are going to provide a lot of food for the birds, and the squirrels and those kinds of types of things."

While this may be the first and last weekend native plant sale of the season, those interested in trying their hand at some horticulture can still purchase their plants from the ANPP every Tuesday morning at the June Walker Memorial Greenhouse and Educational Center.

