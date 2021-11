Cyber and information security can be tough topics to digest. Adding on the element risk can make things even more confusing for those unversed in cybersecurity, leaving CISOs and security teams unable to effectively communicate risk exposures and security gaps in qualitative terms. In order for members of the Board and C-suite to make decisions based on their organization’s risk exposure, they need to understand risk in numbers, the financial aspect of risk. It is not enough to present ground-level qualitative data to the board and prove compliance. The nitty-gritty high-level data needs to be communicated for effective decision-making by the Board and C-suite.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO