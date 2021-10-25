CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Cadillac News
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate...

www.cadillacnews.com

AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MSNBC

GOP senator faces resignation calls in the wake of stock scandal

In March 2020, when Republican Sen. Richard Burr's insider-trading controversy first made headlines, the editorial board of The Charlotte Observer concluded that the allegations were so serious that the North Carolinian should resign from the Senate. "He is toxic to his party," the editors wrote nearly 20 months ago. "He...
WashingtonExaminer

Paying illegal immigrants: The $450,000 welcome mat

According to reports, the Biden administration is exploring paying illegal immigrants who were separated from their children at the border during the Trump administration a lump sum payment of $450,000 each. That’s more than was paid to 9/11 families and more than is paid to the families of U.S. soldiers killed in action. As Doug McKelway reports, the proposed payment plan is drawing unusually intense criticism from Republican critics and from Trump, himself.
Washington Post

There they go again. For 90 years, Republicans have been crying wolf about Democratic ‘socialism.’

President Biden’s Build Back Better Act started off at $3.5 trillion. Now it’s at $1.75 trillion and no longer includes provisions for guaranteed family leave or lower prescription drug prices. That’s still a lot of money. But since the total cost is calculated over 10 years, the annual bill will be only $175 billion — or less than 3 percent of the federal budget — and it will be largely or entirely paid for by tax increases. (A bipartisan infrastructure bill will add another $120 billion a year.) That seems pretty fiscally responsible compared with former president Donald Trump’s record of adding $7.8 trillion to the national debt.
