Riverton volleyball makes history before heading to state tournament

By Shea Schrader
 8 days ago

RIVERTON, Kan. — As we move into the postseason for fall sports, there’s one local volleyball program that’s really been turning heads in the area: the Riverton Rams.

They’re looking to make a run at a state title this season, which is all the more impressive when you consider the history of their program, and how they got to this point.

Jacy Thomasson, Riverton junior middle hitter, says, “It’s amazing. It’s really exciting. I’m just super excited and happy that I get to be with this team and get to make this kind of history for my school.”

The Rams are, indeed, making history. They clinched their first CNC league title in 30 years on Tuesday with consecutive wins over Frontenac and Galena.

Rebecca Lipasek, Riverton head coach, says, “We’re really looking for respect at Riverton. We want people to realize we’ve built a strong program, so getting that league title I think really changed the perception of where we’re at, where we’re going, and what we want to accomplish.”

Winning the league was only half the battle. On Saturday, they went on to compete in the Class 3A Sub-State title game against Frontenac. The Rams dropped the first set to the Raiders, and in the second set, they were down 21-18; but still, they weren’t finished.

Lipasek says, “I was out of time outs, and it’s just like ‘Okay, every single person out there, you’ve gotta do more than you’ve been doing. You just gotta keep digging really deep and realize it’s in you.'”

Thomasson says, “I’m super proud of my team. After we dropped that first set, I went to my team and I told them there’s no fear. We have nothing to lose here, we’ve gotta go give it our all, we’ve gotta put everything out there, and no matter what happens we leave it all on the court. And we did that.”

They ended up winning that second set 25-23, and then clinched the third set 25-18, thus winning their second straight sub-state title. Before the 2020 title, they hadn’t won one since 2004.

Thomasson says, “We were ready to go, we were ready to win. Going into this week we knew that we weren’t the underdogs anymore, we were number one. And that we just had to prove why we were number one, that we’re here to win.”

After clinching that sub-state title, the Rams have their sights set on the state tournament . That’ll be held this coming Friday and Saturday at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas. They’re slated to face Lindsborg Smoky-Valley in the first round of pool play on Friday.

