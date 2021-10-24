CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State eliminates minimum for PA 529 college savings account

By NCPA Staff
Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe minimum contribution to open a PA 529 College Career Savings Program has changed twice since July 2020, shifting from a $10 minimum to a now $1 minimum, according to the Pennsylvania Treasury. Once a PA 529 account is opened, contributions can be any amount greater than $1. Contributions...

