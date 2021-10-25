CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA Intros Next-Gen Cloud Gaming Platform

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNVIDIA has announced its next-generation cloud gaming platform — delivering GeForce RTX 3080-class gaming on GeForce NOW — available exclusively in a new, high-performance membership tier. The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership tier provides gamers with access to the greatest-ever generational leap in GeForce® history, delivering cloud gaming’s highest...

www.thefastmode.com

gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Stream Me Up: GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Brings Next-Generation Performance to Cloud Gaming

GFN Thursday welcomes you to the next generation of cloud gaming — boldly going where no cloud gaming service has gone before with the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership. The new memberships will stream from the world’s most powerful gaming supercomputer, the GeForce NOW SuperPOD, giving gamers their own high-performance cloud gaming rig. GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members will enjoy streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs and Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 FPS on SHIELD TV, with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences.
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

AWS admits cloud ain't always the answer, intros on-prem vid-analysing box

Amazon Web Services, the outfit famous for pioneering pay-as-you-go cloud computing, has produced a bit of on-prem hardware that it will sell for a once-off fee. The device is called the "AWS Panorama Appliance" and the cloud colossus describes it as a "computer vision (CV) appliance designed to be deployed on your network to analyze images provided by your on-premises cameras".
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Jumio Intros No-Code Orchestration Layer for KYX Platform

Artificial intelligence (AI) identity verification startup Jumio has launched an intuitive, no-code orchestration layer for its KYX Platform that pulls together a full suite of risk and fraud detection tools, the company said in a press release emailed to PYMNTS. The provider of end-to-end identity verification, electronic know your customer...
SOFTWARE
Hot Hardware

NVIDIA GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Review: Your Killer Gaming Rig In The Cloud

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is not a new product, but today the company's game streaming service is expanding in a couple of key ways to bring more performance and better visuals to gamers everywhere. Announced last week, NVIDIA is bringing a whole new tier of graphics horsepower to its service, dubbed GeForce NOW RTX 3080. Gone is GFN's previous limit of 1920X1080 FHD resolution running at 60 frames per second. Replacing those previous top-end limits now, in the RTX 3080 tier, are a higher resolution of 2560x1440 at up to 120 FPS. We could end things right here, but there's a lot more to this upgrade, including support for variable refresh rates and improved latency characteristics. Regardless, gamers that had put together most of a high-end gaming PC build, but lacked a powerful GPU, due to crazy current market conditions, may still be able to at least get some value from their fancy high-end displays one way or another with this new GeForce NOW tier.
COMPUTERS
AFTVnews

Nvidia Shield TV gains exclusive access to 4K HDR cloud gaming at 120 FPS through GeForce Now

Nvidia has announced a new high-end tier for its GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The “RTX 3080” plan, as it’s being called, promises a dedicated gaming rig in the cloud with an RTX 3080 graphics card that delivers up to 1440p resolution and 120 fps on Mac and PCs. However, exclusively on Shield TV and Shield TV Pro devices, the resolution can go up to 4K with HDR. Nvidia says they do plan to eventually bring 4K cloud gaming to other devices, such as PCs with GeForce graphics cards and other Android TV devices. The new RTX 3080 tier isn’t cheap at $99 per 6 months, plus you’re still buying the games individually. The new service is expected to launch in the US next month and in Europe in December. Existing Founders and Priority subscribers can preorder now.
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

Immutable X Partners with ESL Gaming to Launch a Next Generation NFT Collectible Platform For CS:GO Fans Worldwide

Place/Date: Sydney, Australia - October 28th, 2021 at 2:09 pm UTC. Immutable X, the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, announced a partnership with ESL Gaming, the world’s leading esports company, in a bid to power carbon neutral and gas-free trading of ESL Pro Tour NFTs on its upcoming esports platform.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
VIDEO GAMES

