NVIDIA Intros Next-Gen Cloud Gaming Platform

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is not a new product, but today the company's game streaming service is expanding in a couple of key ways to bring more performance and better visuals to gamers everywhere. Announced last week, NVIDIA is bringing a whole new tier of graphics horsepower to its service, dubbed GeForce NOW RTX 3080. Gone is GFN's previous limit of 1920X1080 FHD resolution running at 60 frames per second. Replacing those previous top-end limits now, in the RTX 3080 tier, are a higher resolution of 2560x1440 at up to 120 FPS. We could end things right here, but there's a lot more to this upgrade, including support for variable refresh rates and improved latency characteristics. Regardless, gamers that had put together most of a high-end gaming PC build, but lacked a powerful GPU, due to crazy current market conditions, may still be able to at least get some value from their fancy high-end displays one way or another with this new GeForce NOW tier.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO