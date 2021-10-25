CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

fox44news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday will see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s across Central Texas. East-southeast winds will be around 5-15 mph throughout the afternoon. Skies looking to be mostly sunny....

www.fox44news.com

fox7austin.com

Big weather changes as rain, coldest air of the season expected

AUSTIN, Texas - Expect some big weather changes in Central Texas as the coldest air of the season and the first November rain event are happening this week. Cold Canadian air is traveling down the Plains and will end up in Texas. At the same time, an upper low is moving in from the West Coast.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
fox44news.com

Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A strong upper-level disturbance and a frontal system will bring a good chance of rain around midweek, followed by much cooler weather. Any thunderstorms which develop should remain below severe thresholds. A strong storm or two with small hail, frequent lightning, and gusty winds is possible. Rain should come to...
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy Election Day, Off & On Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was soggy in spots across South Florida on Tuesday morning due to scattered showers. Throughout the day we will see some on and off again showers as the winds shift to more out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night lows will fall to the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, we will see passing showers as the wind will be out of the east. Highs will remain seasonable. King Tides return this week which could lead to some coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. On...
MIAMI, FL

