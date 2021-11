Even though the skies were overcast, the weather did not dampen the enthusiasm for the AFC FFA Farmer’s Market held in downtown Ashton on Wednesday, October 13th. A huge thank you to Rhonda Cardot and Cindy Knight for organizing the event. Another thank you to Burn ’n Bush for providing their music during the evening. We also commend the city workers, mayor, and anyone else who assisted in preparing the downtown area for the Farmer’s Market. Finally thank you to everyone that supported the AFC FFA by visiting the vendors and local businesses.

