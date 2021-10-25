Mutazione, the narrative mutant opera adventure, adds Penpal mode and new epilogue in 2nd-anniversary update

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. ROSWELL, Ga. – Oct. 26, 2021 – Developer Torn Banner Studios, publisher Tripwire Presents, and global retail publishing partner Deep Silver announced today the launch of the free Chivalry 2: Fight Knight update for the award-winning multiplayer hit and 2021 nominee for the Golden Joysticks Best PC Game and Best Multiplayer Game of the Year. Out now for PC (via Epic Games Store), the PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 computer entertainment systems, the Xbox One family of devices, and the Xbox Series X|S console systems, the Chivalry 2: Fight Knight update adds an all-new Brawl mode, Last Team Standing mode, and a new swashbuckling Rapier weapon. In addition, combat becomes even more outrageous now that players with dismembered arms can use headbutts for one last chance at taking down rivals. All this and more comes wrapped in a seasonal Halloween event, filling the ultimate medieval battlefield with festive and spooky decorations.
Comments / 0