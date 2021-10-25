CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mutazione, the narrative mutant opera adventure, adds Penpal mode and new epilogue in 2nd-anniversary update

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutazione adds a new "Penpal" mode to the mutant opera adventure, letting players keep in touch with fan-fave characters in the game world. Copenhagen-based developer Die Gute Fabrik's charming mobile title is releasing this free update as a way to celebrate the game's second anniversary, and it's now available on Apple...

If your game focuses on an ensemble cast of relatable characters and their small-town conflicts and dramas, don’t be surprised when you hear players ask for more. As the Community Manager for Mutazione, I’ve seen countless heartfelt requests for Mutazione’s story to continue. Players want DLC. They want a sequel. They want a trilogy! Since day one, it was always in the works to publish an update focused on the characters and their stories. The Penpal Update does precisely that, though it might surprise players in precisely how.
