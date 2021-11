We're shedding light on Down Syndrome Awareness Month and sharing Katie's story. She's a shining star in her community and proves you can do anything you set your mind to. Katie is joyful and brings a sense of optimism and heart to her work like no other. She not only works at two grocery stores, but also volunteers at a childcare center. When she's not busy studying for her ACT exam, she also enjoys cooking classes and plays sports in Special Olympics. All while having fun and bonding with those around her. Her infectious spirit can bring a smile to anyone's day.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO