NFL world reacts to absolutely pathetic performance from the San Francisco 49ers

By Vincent Frank
 8 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers came off their bye with a 2-3 record and having lost three consecutive games. Embattled quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was returning after a one-game hiatus.

Conditions at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara were not great during San Francisco’s home outing against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night.

In no way does that explain away just how terrible Kyle Shanahan’s squad looked coming off its bye. There was not one moment during Sunday’s loss to the Colts that reminded us of the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl team from less than two calendar years ago.

Garoppolo fumbled the ball twice in wet conditions and threw two more interceptions. San Francisco committed seven penalties for 122 yards, including a whopping four defensive pass interference penalties.

The end result was an ugly 30-18 loss that saw fans in Northern California booing this team at nearly every turn. Now in the midst of a lost season, there’s no telling where San Francisco goes from here. But the team heard it big time from those watching the nationally televised broadcast.

NFL world reacts to disastrous performance from San Francisco 49ers

