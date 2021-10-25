Evergrande Says It Has Resumed Work On 10 Stalled Projects
By AFP News
International Business Times
8 days ago
Shares of embattled Chinese developer Evergrande rose Monday after it said it had resumed work on more than 10 projects, as it sought to soothe fears about its debt struggles. The liquidity crisis at one of the nation's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment, rattled China's crucial real estate market...
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
US internet services giant Yahoo pulled out of mainland China starting Monday, the company said in a statement on its website, as a crackdown by Beijing on the tech industry gathers pace. Yahoo said its site would "no longer be accessible from mainland China" starting November 1, after it gradually...
China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
Evergrande shares fell as much as 14% in Hong Kong as they resumed trading after a 17-days on Thursday. The Chinese property giant had stopped its shares from trading. There were reports suggesting that real estate firm Hopson Development was set to buy a 51% stake in Evergrande’s property services unit.
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a bond interest payment due Sept. 23, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default. Shares of Evergrande, which is saddled with more...
Chinese property giant Evergrande was set to resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, hours after it said a potential deal had fallen through and warned it might fail to meet its financial obligations.
The troubled company suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggles with some $300 billion of debt -- with anxious investors' fearing the fallout from its predicament could impact the wider Chinese economy.
But on Wednesday, Evergrande said it had applied for a trading resumption.
A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
A fire-sale deal that would have eased a punishing cash crunch at Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has collapsed, pushing the troubled company closer to a potential collapse. Evergrande announced Wednesday that it had terminated an agreement to sell a controlling stake in its property management unit to rival Chinese...
LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks slipped on Thursday as the upbeat mood that carried the Dow Jones and bitcoin to records a day earlier fizzled out, while a pause in the oil rally stalled rising global bond yields. Other major action saw Turkey’s lira backflip to new lows after the...
Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, with investors keeping an eye on China Evergrande Group (HK:3333), corporate earnings, and elevated inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.35% by 10:23 PM ET (2:23 AM GMT), while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.35%. In Australia, the ASX 200...
Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday as traders bided their time ahead of key central bank meetings this week that are expected to see officials begin withdrawing their vast pandemic-era financial support, while keeping a wary eye on inflation and supply chain snarls. Another record close on Wall Street provided a...
China’s increasingly unwelcoming stance toward the U.S. film industry is causing plenty of headaches for Hollywood distributors, but Taiwan’s film industry is approaching the trend as an exciting opportunity.
“Things are getting tighter in China, but interest in Asian content continues to grow,” says Joyce Tang, senior manager of the Content-Lab at the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), a government-backed organization established in June 2019 to help Taiwan’s creative industry’s expand their global reach.
While the barriers to accessing and engaging with China’s massive entertainment sector continue to rise, Taiwan’s industry is capitalizing on the moment by promoting itself as a welcoming...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
Hong Kong/Seoul (CNN Business) — Elon Musk is known for setting the internet ablaze with his cryptic tweets. Now he's doing it in another language. The Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO tweeted an ancient Chinese poem Monday night. It's not clear what reference Musk intended, but the tweet, which was titled "Humankind," included a composition known as the "Quatrain of Seven Steps." The poem is famous in China, and refers to a spat between brothers.
Stocks diverged Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins a crucial meeting set to reveal the start date for tapering of its vast cash stimulus that has supported the world's biggest economy through the pandemic. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.5 percent around midday with heavyweight energy group BP hit...
India has the seventh-largest economy in the world, but it was not until the 1990s that it became possible for foreigners to invest in India. Since then, India became a rapidly growing emerging market. The “I” in BRICS stands for … Continue reading →
The post How to Invest in the Stock Market in India appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Comments / 0