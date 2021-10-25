CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Paul Gosar assured Jan. 6 protest organizers they would get a 'blanket pardon' while they were planning rallies: report

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnmyY_0cbVqBHM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w15xu_0cbVqBHM00
Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) speaks at a news conference on January 7, 2016.

Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage

  • Rep. Paul Gosar offered protest organizers a "blanket pardon" to motivate them to plan rallies on Jan. 6, reported Rolling Stone.
  • Gosar told the organizers he had spoken with former President Donald Trump about the pardons, which were never realized.
  • The GOP congressman has defended US Capitol rioters before, saying they were "peaceful protestors."

GOP congressman Paul Gosar encouraged pro-Trump rally organizers to plan protests in Washington DC on January 6 by telling them they would get a "blanket pardon" for another, unrelated investigation, according to two of the protest's planners.

Gosar had repeatedly assured them of the pardons, to the point where they believed it was a "done deal," they told Rolling Stone in an exclusive released Sunday. Both organizers have been speaking with the congressional committee investigating the US Capitol riots, per Rolling Stone, and were kept anonymous. It is unclear what the original unrelated investigation mentioned by the pair was.

In the interview, one organizer said they were given the impression that Gosar spoke to former President Donald Trump about the pardons and that they had been mentioned by name.

"They were working on submitting the paperwork and getting members of the House Freedom Caucus to sign on as a show of support," the organizer told Rolling Stone.

The two anonymous sources said Gosar told them: "I was just going over the list of pardons and we just wanted to tell you guys how much we appreciate all the hard work you've been doing," according to the outlet.

To their dismay, the offer was never fulfilled, but they added that the pardons alone were not the sole impetus for their plans on January 6.

"I would have done it either way with or without the pardon," the organizer told Rolling Stone.

"I do truly believe in this country, but to use something like that and put that out on the table when someone is so desperate, it's really not good business," the organizer continued.

They told Rolling Stone that they were unsettled by how the pro-Trump rallies on January 6 eventually turned into the violent attack on the US Capitol, prompting them to cooperate with investigations.

Meanwhile, Gosar, the representative for Arizona, has said that he "never instigated violence," and that the idea that he involved in the Capitol riots was "devoid of reality."

But he has also been outspoken in his defense of US Capitol rioters, calling them "peaceful protestors" who were being harassed by the Justice Department. One of Trump's most ardent supporters, Gosar also said that Ashli Babbitt , a protestor who was shot by Capitol Police on January 6 and later died from her wounds, was "executed."

Gosar's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 117

republiklanmensukdik
8d ago

nothing peaceful about the insurrection when ur smashing officers in revolving doors, using their tasers against them and beating them with trump flags.

Reply(38)
76
D MP
8d ago

Someone needs to take him out back with bats, chains, flag poles and bear spray to show this "people's representative" what our officers went through on the 6th.

Reply(3)
19
D MP
8d ago

This is what you get when you allow a white supremacist propaganda station to constantly create hate and division in your country.

Reply(1)
24
Related
Fox News

Lindsey Graham told police to 'use' their guns against Jan. 6 rioters: 'Take back the Senate!'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham urged Capitol police to use their guns and regain control of the Capitol on Jan. 6, a new report details. "What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You've got guns. Use them," Graham told Capitol police, according to an extensive report from the Washington Post, which described Graham as "irate" that senators were forced to leave their chambers during the storming of the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Suspicious package sent to Rep Ilhan Omar carried threatening note ‘the patriarchy will rise again’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was reportedly sent a strange and threatening package in the mail on Tuesday, prompting a police response.According to Ms Omar, someone sent a package to her office that contained a "suspicious substance" and threatening note. "The Patriarchy will rise again. Merry f****** Christmas," the note read. Ms Omar said that the authorities were notified and that she and her team were unharmed. "Everyone on our team is okay. We reported the package to Capitol Police and they determined it to be safe," she wrote. Politico reported that the US Capitol Police responded to the scene and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Rolling Stone#The Organizer#The Pardon#Wireimage#Gop#Us Capitol#The House Freedom Caucus
The Week

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel survey the 'sad lineup' of newly outed Jan. 6 GOP lawmakers

The Late Show had a little fun Monday with Facebook's growing reputation as a global villain. "All of the news today is stuff we already know: Facebook is evil, global warming is real, Republican officials helped plan the coup, Pop Tarts contain no fruit," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. Monday was a "monumentally bad day for Facebook, the world's top social media network and uncle radicalizer," he explained, but "social media isn't the only thing that helped cause the Jan. 6 riots. So did GOP officials, because organizers of the insurrection now say they participated in 'dozens' of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House staff."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans accused of meeting with 6 January organisers could be called on to testify

Democratic members of the committee investigating the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January said they were open to having members who allegedly met with organisers testify.Members of the House select committee said they were willing to do so after Rolling Stone reported that two organisers of the protests on 6 January that devolved into the assault on the US Capitol met with members of Congress ahead of the riot. Among the members that the two organisers said they consulted with were Republican Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Congress is looking closely at Jan. 6 rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has focused some of its early work on the planning of the rally at which President Donald Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.” The rally, held that morning and planned by former White House and campaign aides, became a staging ground for hundreds of supporters who marched to the Capitol, pushed past police and broke inside.
PROTESTS
Smoky Mountain News

Cawthorn refutes bombshell Rolling Stone allegations

An Oct. 26 report in Rolling Stone based on the claims of two anonymous sources places Western North Carolina freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Henderson) at the center of the planning of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The sources, said to be organizers of the Trump rally that took place in Washington,...
HENDERSON, NC
Business Insider

Business Insider

275K+
Followers
19K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy