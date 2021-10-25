Singapore seeks proposals to test renewable energy use for Jurong Island - minister

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) and JTC Corporation (JTC) will launch a S$6 million ($4.46 million) request for proposal to test renewable energy, energy storage systems and low carbon solutions on its Jurong Island, a minister said on Monday.

Speaking at an energy summit, Singapore’s manpower minister and second trade minister Tan See Leng said the EMA and Envision Digital have signed a preliminary agreement on growing local enterprises in renewable energy, urban energy efficiency and low carbon solutions.

Regionally, the first 100MW under a Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore power integration project are expected to flow next year, Tan added.