NHL

Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Nets goal in loss

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Johnson scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits and added four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Johnson got the Blackhawks...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Mike Hardman: Hurt in loss

Hardman (upper body) was injured on a hit in the third period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. Hardman looked unsteady as he made his way back to the bench after a hit from Matt Martin. No details were provided on Hardman's status after the game, but he could be going through concussion protocol given the nature of the hit. It's unclear if the 22-year-old will be available for Thursday's game against the Canucks.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Three Takeaways from 4-1 Loss vs Canucks

The Blackhawks lose yet another game, and are booed off the ice for the second game straight. The Blackhawks need to right this ship fast. Not only are they losing games in a dominant fashion, but they are losing their fans’ support at a rapid pace. This league is all about putting a spectacle on for the fans, as that is how they get revenue, and that is how players and coaches get their momentum. The United Center was always known for the ruckus they would create and the noise in the arena. Those days seem to be far gone now as the Blackhawks could have heard a pin drop last night.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Reese Johnson from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Reese Johnson from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Johnson, 23, has registered two points (1G, 1A) in his three games with Rockford this season, with both points coming in last night's matchup against the Iowa Wild. The Regina, Saskatchewan native made his National Hockey League debut last season on Jan. 31 vs. CBJ and played five contests with the Blackhawks during the 2020-21 campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Sends helper in loss

McCabe posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. McCabe helped out on Tyler Johnson's goal in the first period -- those two, along with Jonathan Toews with the primary assist -- each recorded important firsts on the play. For McCabe, it was his first point as a Blackhawk. The 28-year-old has added 11 hits, 10 blocks, six shots on net and a minus-5 rating through six contests as a top-four defenseman. He's a more defensive player by nature, with a career high of 20 points set in 2016-17 with the Sabres. He hasn't had more than 14 points in a campaign since.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Stays winless after OT loss

Lankinen turned aside 37 of 40 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto. Lankinen had a 2-0 lead with which to work before the game was even 12 minutes old, but former teammate David Kampf tied the game with a backhander in the third period, and William Nylander won it with a breakaway goal in overtime. The loss dropped Lankinen to 0-1-2 on the season, and the second-year netminder has a 2.91 GAA and .899 save percentage.
NHL
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Canucks for Fifth Straight Loss

10 observations: Hawks drop fifth straight game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 at the United Center on Thursday for their fifth straight loss. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. Per his request, the Blackhawks waited to celebrate Patrick Kane's...
NHL
USA Today

Bucs know they can trust Tyler Johnson to deliver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a key member of their offense for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, as wide receiver Antonio Brown is out with an ankle injury. Brown may be the No. 3 receiver in the Bucs offense, but he’s still a big part of their...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Should help replace Antonio Brown

Johnson is expected to serve as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game against the Bears, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Johnson went without a target while logging his second-lowest snap share (16 percent) in the team's Week 6 win over Philadelphia, but a larger role should be on the horizon after Antonio Brown (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's contest. Beyond starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the only other healthy receiver on the roster is Jaelon Darden, who appears more likely to contribute as a return man rather than on offense. That leaves Johnson as the most obvious candidate to join Evans and Godwin in three-receiver sets, and while the latter two players will likely command most of Tom Brady's attention, Johnson could still carve out a role as a secondary target. Along with Brown, the Bucs will be without top tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) for a fourth straight game, while No. 2 TE O.J. Howard (ankle) is banged up after drawing a season-high seven targets last week against the Eagles.
NFL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Quiet game in OT loss

Toews (COVID-19 protocols) had one shot on goal and one hit in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. Toews landed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday but was cleared in time for the home clash with the Maple Leafs. The Chicago captain had a minus-1 rating and went just 10-13 (43.5 percent) on faceoffs. Toews has just two assists in his first seven games back after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign.
NHL
the-rink.com

Winless Blackhawks gain first lead of season in overtime loss to Toronto

Still in search of their first win AND first lead of the young season, the Chicago Blackhawks hosted their Original Six brethren, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who entered Wednesday’s game having lost four straight. The Hawks played their second straight contest without Patrick Kane, who remains in the COVID-19 protocol, however, before the game, the Blackhawks removed Jonathan Toews from the COVID-19 list and inserted him into the lineup. Kevin Lankinen received the start in net for the Hawks opposite the Leafs’ Jack Campbell.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Two helpers in loss

Gustafsson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The blueliner's efforts helped Chicago jump out to a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, but the game was pretty much all Carolina after that. Gustafsson has three points (all helpers) through seven games, but that production comes with a minus-6 rating.
NHL
NHL

MEDICAL UPDATE: Tyler Johnson Out with Neck Soreness

Forward will not play on Saturday night in St. Louis. Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forward Tyler Johnson will not play in tonight's game (neck soreness). INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kane, Hagel Lead Charge in First Win of the Season. Weight lifted as Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks’ on-ice woes continue in blowout loss to Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Blackhawks are playing like a hockey team without belief. They’re still saying all the right things, at least when it comes to their on-ice performance. But in a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday that extended the Hawks’ season-opening losing streak, they simply didn’t seem confident enough to turn the tide when things started going badly.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes tough loss on road

Fleury stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 1-0 loss to St. Louis on Saturday. Fleury was locked in a scoreless duel with St. Louis counterpart Jordan Binnington well into the third period when Blues' defenseman Torey Krug beat him on the power play for the game's only goal. Fleury remained winless (0-5-0) to start his Chicago career, although Saturday's performance was undoubtedly his best so far after he'd allowed 18 goals in his first four starts. The 36-year-old owns an ugly 4.63 GAA and .872 save percentage heading into Monday's home tilt with Ottawa.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Scores pair of goals

Hagel scored twice on five shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators. Hagel opened the scoring late in the first period and added another tally 27 seconds into the third. The 23-year-old winger has scored all three of his goals this season in the last three games. He's at five points, 18 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating through 10 contests. Hagel should continue to see middle-six opportunities, so he'll carry some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Solid effort in divisional loss

Johnson secured five of six targets for 65 yards in the Buccaneers' 36-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday. The second-year wideout drew his second straight assignment as the No. 3 receiver with Antonio Brown (ankle) sidelined, and Johnson was notably busier than while filling the same role in a Week 7 blowout win over the Bears. Johnson checked in second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon behind Chris Godwin while extending a recent trend of snagging almost every ball thrown his way. Factoring in Sunday's performance, Johnson has now hauled in 10 of the 11 targets he's garnered over the last four contests, and he's made a claim to hold off Scotty Miller (toe) for No. 4 receiver snaps when the latter returns, likely following the team's Week 9 bye.
NFL

