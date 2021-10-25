Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Nets goal in loss

Johnson is expected to serve as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game against the Bears, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Johnson went without a target while logging his second-lowest snap share (16 percent) in the team's Week 6 win over Philadelphia, but a larger role should be on the horizon after Antonio Brown (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's contest. Beyond starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the only other healthy receiver on the roster is Jaelon Darden, who appears more likely to contribute as a return man rather than on offense. That leaves Johnson as the most obvious candidate to join Evans and Godwin in three-receiver sets, and while the latter two players will likely command most of Tom Brady's attention, Johnson could still carve out a role as a secondary target. Along with Brown, the Bucs will be without top tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) for a fourth straight game, while No. 2 TE O.J. Howard (ankle) is banged up after drawing a season-high seven targets last week against the Eagles.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO