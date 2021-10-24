MATCHDAY: Getafe still chasing 1st win in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Arsenal hosts Aston Villa after a tepid start to the season that’s been summed up by drawing the last two matches to sit 12th in the Premier League after eight games. It took Alexandre Lacazette’s late equalizer to grab a point against Crystal Palace on Monday and the forward will now be pushing for a start against Villa. The 30-year-old Frenchman has played only 72 minutes in the league so far. There is no new contract on offer with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. Bukayo Saka could miss Friday’s game after being forced off at halftime on Monday after being kicked on the calf. Villa is in 13th place with 10 points.

