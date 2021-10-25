CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jon Watts Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Is The Trilogy’s Endgame

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home is coming in December, and director Jon Watts has teased the film as having a pretty major scale. Watts spoke with Empire for a new interview and compared the film to Avengers: Endgame in terms...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Chris Hemsworth Thought Thor Was Being “Written Out” Of The MCU When He Found Out About ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t always think of “Captain America: Civil War” as a true “Captain America” film. Instead, with its absolutely stacked cast of MCU stars, it feels almost like ‘Avengers 2.5.’ That’s not something that was lost on Chris Hemsworth, the star of the “Thor” franchise, when he found out about the project. And because of it, since he wasn’t included in the ‘Civil War’ story, the actor wondered if Marvel was trying to get rid of Thor altogether.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Talks Doctor Strange’s Mentor Role In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about playing Spider-Man’s mentor as Doctor Strange in No Way Home. Early on in the development process of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would be co-starring in the film. The nature of the characters’ relationship, however, was less clear with some speculating that he would take over the mentor role that was originally filled by Tony Stark. The first trailer at least partially proved this to be true, with Doctor Strange at first acting friendly with Peter Parker before getting more serious when a spell goes wrong.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Fans React to New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Character Casting

James Gunn officially confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has cast actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the hotly anticipated third chapter of Gunn’s trilogy. Teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017), fans have been eagerly awaiting word on who Marvel Studios would tap to play the powerful cosmic hero. Now that Poulter has been cast as the Marvel Comics legend joining popular MCU characters like Rocket Racoon and Groot, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — and memes featuring Poulter’s past roles.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tony Revolori
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Hannibal Buress
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Jacob Batalon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 isn’t coming soon, here’s why

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: LG OLED C1 TV, $12 bed pillows, $45 soundbar, more There’s no Marvel project that can match the Spider-Man: No Way Home hype right now. The movie’s big multiverse secret leaked months ago, which only increased the No Way Home chatter online. All the rumors that followed reinforced the idea to the point where practically everyone has seen the big spoilers at this point. Say you’re watching The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on a mid-September night. All of a sudden, there’s Andrew Garfield barely able to deny rumors that he’ll appear in...
MOVIES
The Independent

Avengers: Every Marvel superhero character ranked from worst to best

It’s staggering to think that 10 years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was yet to assemble any Avengers.Now, 24 films later and one TV show later, the series has introduced 27 world-saving characters.After the introduction of the originals – including Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow – it seemed unlikely that characters introduced in future films would rank alongside them. It turns out that assumption was wildly incorrect – thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and the MCU’s first female-led film Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, those originals have been given a run for their money.With...
MOVIES
Empire

Empire’s World-Exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Covers Revealed

Across his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been through a lot – and he’s about to head into a whole new world of trouble. After joining the Avengers (Captain America: Civil War), going it alone (Spider-Man: Homecoming), blasting off to space and disintegrating (Avengers: Infinity War), eventually rematerialising (Avengers: Endgame), and then battling Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio while grieving the loss of his mentor (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Marvel’s web-slinger now faces all kinds of chaos in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. For one, his secret identity has been revealed by J. Jonah Jameson. Plus, he’s been framed for Mysterio’s death. On top of all that, he’s about to face some of the most iconic villains from the Spider-verse. Who’s ready for a bit of multiversal madness?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endgame#Empire#Electro#Aunt May
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Was "Terrified" of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus

Tom Holland will face his childhood fear when his Spider-Man goes toe-to-toe — and limb-to-limb — with Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "Hello, Peter," says the Spider-Man 2 villain in the first trailer for the Sony and Marvel movie, somehow back from the dead and stepping foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new interview with Empire Magazine ahead of the release of the Far From Home sequel swinging into theaters on December 17, the 25-year-old Spidey star admits to being "terrified" of Molina's tormented and tentacled Doc Ock in 2004's Spider-Man 2:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home New Photo Released

Spider-Man: No Way Home just release some new photos from the film. In the first image from Empire Magazine Peter Parker is looking a little worse for wear. The floor of where he's standing could be any number of places but fans are speculating it could be the Sanctum Sanctorum. (Even more adventurous observers are wondering if it could be the inside of that box curiously featured in the No Way Home trailer.) Still, Spider-Man has been in a fight and he's not wearing his mask. The look on Tom Holland's face is one of pure contempt, so something has really made him mad during this scene. All this speculation has been keeping the conversation around this movie humming along since the first rumors about No Way Home began to surface after Spider-Man: Far From Home. Even still, there is no poster for the project yet and fans are hungry for another trailer to help connect even more of the dots for Spidey's latest adventure. Check out what the image looks like for yourself down below:
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Is Thomas Haden Church's Sandman Confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

There's no doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. With less than two months away for the arrival of the upcoming Sony and Marvel film, it now seems that the marketing campaign is finally beginning to unfold. Earlier today Empire has revealed its very first look at this month's issue cover, giving fans a closer look at Tom Holland's newest Spider-Man suit. Another cover issue was also revealed that was designed with a blast of comic book color, which was illustrated exclusively for Empire by Murugiah. If you look closely at the recently released cover photos, you can catch a glimpse of another possibly confirmed villain that's expected to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Collider

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Everything We Know About the Actor's Future In the Role After 'No Way Home'

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been left reeling in the wake of Spider-Man actor Tom Holland’s recent words to Entertainment Weekly:. We were all treating [Spider-Man: No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say. I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Images Show Spider-Man Running From a Fight With Doc Ock

As we creep closer to the highly anticipated theatrical arrival of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Now Way Home, Empire has revealed its Spidey-themed cover for the magazine's next issue, which puts the spotlight on Tom Holland’s web-slinger. In addition, the cover teases the appearance of villains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro. Along with the cover, two new stills from the film are also featured in the magazine.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Magazine Cover Teases the Return of Sandman

Empire has released new magazine cover art promoting Marvel’s upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. As you’ll see, the cover teases the return of Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. There have been rumors that Sandman will appear in the film alongside Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jaimie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Tom Holland Says 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Features One of His "Coolest Scenes Ever"

In a recent interview with Empire, Tom Holland revealed details regarding the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film. While Marvel Studios has been known to keep many of its details under wraps, Holland was able to give fans a small glimpse of what was his favorite scene to film as the titular Peter Parker. The scene in discussion sees Peter Parker, Aunt May and Happy Hogan with a mystery fourth character sitting together having a discussion about what it is like to be a superhero. Holland says, “It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero and it was amazing.” He also adds, “The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy