Jon Watts Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Is The Trilogy’s Endgame

Spider-Man: No Way Home just release some new photos from the film. In the first image from Empire Magazine Peter Parker is looking a little worse for wear. The floor of where he's standing could be any number of places but fans are speculating it could be the Sanctum Sanctorum. (Even more adventurous observers are wondering if it could be the inside of that box curiously featured in the No Way Home trailer.) Still, Spider-Man has been in a fight and he's not wearing his mask. The look on Tom Holland's face is one of pure contempt, so something has really made him mad during this scene. All this speculation has been keeping the conversation around this movie humming along since the first rumors about No Way Home began to surface after Spider-Man: Far From Home. Even still, there is no poster for the project yet and fans are hungry for another trailer to help connect even more of the dots for Spidey's latest adventure. Check out what the image looks like for yourself down below:

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO