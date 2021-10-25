CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for October 25th

Bradford Era
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights of this day in history: Cuban missile crisis fuels Cold War clash at UN;...

www.bradfordera.com

Bradford Era

AP Top Stories November 1 P

Here’s the latest for Monday, November 1: Supreme Court signals they’ll allow challenges to Texas abortion law; Biden speaks at UN climate conference; Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins; Under construction building collapses in Nigeria. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
Geoffrey Chaucer
ARTnews

Artists on the Climate Talks, Tomb of Treasurer to Ramses II Found, and More: Morning Links for November 2, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CLIMATE TALKS BEGIN. World leaders are converging on Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, aka COP26, and artists are participating in various ways. A text piece by Jenny Holzer that quotes activist Greta Thunberg will be projected in the city, the National reports; street murals made by children about climate change have gone up around the United Kingdom, BBC News relays; and the Scotsman has a roundup of climate-related local art shows. The visiting dignitaries dined at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Monday night, per Glasgow Live, and musician Brian Eno will host a panel next week about how artists can respond to...
SignalsAZ

This Day In History, October 25th, 2021 – “Peace Talks”

It was just 70 years ago today, October 25, 1951, when peace talks to end the Korean War resumed between the UN and the Communist at Panmunjom. After the negotiations were moved from Kaesong, they broke down for one of a variety of reasons, something that would continue off and on for almost two more years. But 70 years ago today both sides returned to give peace a chance.
