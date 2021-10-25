CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 bright spots from the Texans' 31-5 loss to the Cardinals

By Mark Lane
 8 days ago
The Houston Texans let the opposition score 31 points, and the offense failed to even get the sum of a touchdown in consecutive weeks. Furthermore, the Texans are 1-6 on the year.

Although the Texans fell 31-5 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium Sunday afternoon, there were some positive aspects from the loss that the team can build on — both in-season and in 2022.

Here are four bright spots from the loss to the Cardinals.

1. DE Jonathan Greenard

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year defensive end from Florida is starting to find his groove in the Texans’ new Tampa 2 scheme. Without having to worry about pass coverage and just getting upfield to the quarterback, Greenard is able to showcase his pass rush skills. Greenard dropped Kyler Murray twice and now has 6.0 sacks on the season.

2. CB Desmond King

Michael Chow/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texans made the decision to cut Andre Roberts and give King the returning duties. The former Pro Bowler had four punt returns for 51 yards, a 12.8 yards per return. His longest of the afternoon was 20 yards. Even if these were the 2019 Texans, having a reliable and dynamic returner to flip the field is helpful.

3. DT Roy Lopez

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The progress is steady with the Texans’ sixth-rounder from Arizona. In his homecoming performance, Lopez provided the Texans with two combined tackles and a tackle for loss. The 6-2, 318-pound defensive tackle is growing into a role where he could take on the tackle jobs next offseason.

4. WR Nico Collins

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Collins had two catches for 28 yards, but he did have a 22-yard reception that was the longest of the afternoon for Houston. The third-rounder has proven he can get open and be a downfield threat. The Texans’ problem is they don’t drive the ball. With an emphasis on downfield passing, Collins could see better numbers.

5. DT Ross Blacklock

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former 2020 second-rounder from TCU was able to get penetration and create some havoc in the backfield. Blacklock’s progress has been steady in 2021 despite the setbacks with COVID-19. Blacklock finished the game with three combined tackles, but he was a key part of busting open the dam so other pass rushers could get after Murray.

5 Cardinals players to watch vs. Texans

The Arizona Cardinals host the 1-5 Houston Texans this afternoon. It is a game the Cardinals should definitely win. They have to remain focused on what they need to do, but there is no question that the Texans are struggling. In the game, there are some players to watch for...
NFL
wtaw.com

Hopkins, Cardinals Blast Texans

DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a touchdown pass against his former team and the Arizona Cardinals rolled over the Houston Texans Sunday, 31-5. With the win, Arizona remains the NFL’s only undefeated team and improves to 7-0. Meanwhile, the Texans have now lost six straight. Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is set...
NFL
