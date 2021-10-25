AP source: St. Louis Cardinals promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to replace fired manager Mike Shildt

The Cardinals’ firing of manager Mike Shildt is absolutely pathetic — and it’s a combination of why Shildt was fired and how. This man was/is a solid team leader and obviously is a good man, too. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Mike Girsch need to go as soon as possible. I wish broadcaster Mike Shannon had said Bill DeWitt should sell the team, but he didn’t. But I will say DeWitt should sell. You can’t own an MLB team and be a miser.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO