It's easy to just focus on the College Football Playoff, but it's important to enjoy the moment. Saturday was one of those moments. Michigan State and Michigan played one of the best college football games of the season. The rivalry showdown between two unbeaten foes who really didn't like each other lived up to the hype and then some. At that moment, who made the College Football Playoff didn't really matter. It was about that big-time game.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO