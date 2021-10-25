CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fairycakes Never Takes Flight

By Helen Shaw
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Douglas Carter Beane’s verse comedy Fairycakes, magic functions just like the gig economy. There’s no time off, no guarantee of more magic in the future, and your securely employed mom and dad don’t take your work seriously. In Beane’s world, every fairy — including the Bad one, the Blue...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Mo Rocca stars in Off-Broadway's "Fairycakes"

Douglas Carter Beane's comic romp mixes the stories and messages of fairytales (such as Cinderella and Pinocchio) with Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream," and features "Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca as Geppetto. Rocca offers us a backstage pass.
MOVIES
Vulture

Back at the Scene of the Crimes: Revisiting Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

This has become the season when we put “reality” onstage. I mean — weak laugh — there’s precious little of it in Facebook/social/Congress, amirite? For instance, it’s bizarre that not one but two documentary-theater experiments made it to Broadway: Is This a Room, with text from an FBI recording, and Dana H., a performance lip-synced to a spliced-together conversation. Using text pulled from documents or interviews isn’t new, but it has become suddenly and simultaneously urgent. In the fall of 2021, these many artistic representations of What Actually Happened seem intent on teaching us something. What is it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Mac
Person
Phyllis Diller
Person
Ann Harada
Person
Jackie Hoffman
Person
Mo Rocca
Person
Shakespeare
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Remembers the First Time He Ever Met Ron Howard

They didn’t know it at the time, but when “Happy Days” stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard first met — they were on to something special. “Happy Days” is one of the most beloved television shows of all time thanks to the two young actors. The show would turn Henry Winkler and Ron Howard into big-time stars. Henry Winkler, of course, played the role of the “Fonz,” a super cool dude and friend of Howard’s character, Richie Cunningham. It speaks volumes to the work of both actors that “Happy Days” is still culturally relevant today. It isn’t uncommon to hear people say “aye,” which was Fonzie’s catchphrase on the show. This also isn’t all that uncommon to hear people still talk about their love for “Happy Days” nearly four decades since it went off the air. The show ran 255 years over the course of 10 years, making Winkler and Howard the stars they are today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Tinkerbell#Precariat#Puck
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy