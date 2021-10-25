Fairycakes Never Takes Flight

They didn’t know it at the time, but when “Happy Days” stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard first met — they were on to something special. “Happy Days” is one of the most beloved television shows of all time thanks to the two young actors. The show would turn Henry Winkler and Ron Howard into big-time stars. Henry Winkler, of course, played the role of the “Fonz,” a super cool dude and friend of Howard’s character, Richie Cunningham. It speaks volumes to the work of both actors that “Happy Days” is still culturally relevant today. It isn’t uncommon to hear people say “aye,” which was Fonzie’s catchphrase on the show. This also isn’t all that uncommon to hear people still talk about their love for “Happy Days” nearly four decades since it went off the air. The show ran 255 years over the course of 10 years, making Winkler and Howard the stars they are today.

