Zach Wilson was one of four quarterbacks taken before Mac Jones in the NFL Draft. Jones faced his counterpart on Sunday and outdueled him. He continues to show national media why he was the most pro-ready signal-caller in the class. Jones led the New England Patriots to a 54-13 victory over the New York Jets. He recorded a career-high 307 passing yards. DeVonta Smith was his security blanket at Alabama, but Jones has built a connection with Hunter Henry for the Patriots. He caught one of Jones’ two touchdown passes while Brandon Bolden totaled a 15-yard score from him. Jones compiled his second-highest passer rating (111.7) of the season versus the Jets in getting his third career win as the starter.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO