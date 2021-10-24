Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.6:9-10; quote by Alfred Hershey

There’s a scene from Mad Men, season 3, episode 2: “Love Among the Ruins”. In it, ad man Don Draper is trying to talk Madison Square Garden VP Edgar Raffit off a ledge:. Don Draper: In the interest of time, you want to demolish Penn Station and New York hates it.Edgar Raffit: Not all of New York. A vocal minority.Don: Can they stop it?Edgar: Well I think all the hubbub is making it unpleasant for…Don: …But they can’t stop it, can they? Edgar: Why do you people insist on making us sound like villains?Don: Your concern over public opinion shows a guilty conscience. What good is that serving you if what is to be done is already underway?Edgar: So let’s say I don’t have a guilty conscience…Don: Good! And let’s also say that change is neither good or bad. It simply is. It can be greeted with terror or joy. A tantrum that says ‘I want the way it was.’ Or a dance that says, ‘look, it’s something new!’Edgar: Would you draw the line at 50%?Don: I’m not drawing the line at all. PR people understand this, but they can never execute it. If you don’t like what is being said — change the conversation.

