Religion

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.6:9-10; quote by Alfred Hershey

Victoria Advocate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Can a Dying Love Be Reignited?

Most couples don't seek help until their relationship problems have become deeply entrenched. Those questioning whether it's worth making an effort to heal a broken relationship may benefit from exploring a few key variables. Asking honest, probing questions and making a structured commitment can help couples recover their lost intimacy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Victoria Advocate

Viewpoints poem: African Dust

African dust hangs in the air. It’s amazing how it travels. Each continent affects the others. Restore a healthy atmosphere.
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Alfred Hershey
Person
Alfred Nobel
thebulletin.org

The A1 Verse: Opposites attract

Every so often, a story published on the front page of the New York Times is so well written, meaningful, and appropriate to the Bulletin’s concerns that small snippets of it, properly chosen and arranged, produce something more than journalism, something that approaches … poetry. That blessed coincidence occurred October 28, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
WORLD
#Bible#Verse#American
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
Indy100

Bride’s demand for very real gifts despite non-existent bridal shower branded ‘icky’

While weddings are memorable milestones that should be celebrated, concrete gift etiquette can provide an unneeded source of stress for guests. One bold couple took it to the next (questionable) level after mailing invitations to guests for a gift-giving event ahead of the big day. The plot twist? There would be no physical or virtual party. Instead, they included an address to send gift cards, money and recipes.“The family of the bride and groom would like to invite you to a Unique Card Bridal Shower,” the invitation shared to Reddit read.“Mind you this might be out of whack, but...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
International Business Times

National Black Cat Day 2021: 10 Quotes To Appreciate The Beauty Of Felines

National Black Cat Day is marked annually on Oct. 27 to celebrate the beauty of these felines and raise awareness about them. The adoption rate for black cats is lower compared to others because of several superstitions and myths surrounding the felines. Even though they are adorable, black cats are...
ANIMALS
Victoria Advocate

Guest column: Once upon a time

Once upon a time, there was a little girl. She attended Stroman Middle School. She had a loving family and a younger brother. Her cousins all attend VISD schools. She remembers elementary school fondly and knows that her brother is loved. Every day, she would wake up excited to see...
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

Guest column: Communication Corner: Making sense of neurodiversity

Communication, so says the leading theory, involves the mind of the speaker stimulating a message in the mind of the hearer. But the rub is that our minds are all different. Your mind is shaped by your nurture, the sum of your education and experience. But your mind is also shaped by your nature, the way your brain is hard-wired to process your senses.
VICTORIA, TX
500ish.com

Verse Meta Verse

There’s a scene from Mad Men, season 3, episode 2: “Love Among the Ruins”. In it, ad man Don Draper is trying to talk Madison Square Garden VP Edgar Raffit off a ledge:. Don Draper: In the interest of time, you want to demolish Penn Station and New York hates it.Edgar Raffit: Not all of New York. A vocal minority.Don: Can they stop it?Edgar: Well I think all the hubbub is making it unpleasant for…Don: …But they can’t stop it, can they? Edgar: Why do you people insist on making us sound like villains?Don: Your concern over public opinion shows a guilty conscience. What good is that serving you if what is to be done is already underway?Edgar: So let’s say I don’t have a guilty conscience…Don: Good! And let’s also say that change is neither good or bad. It simply is. It can be greeted with terror or joy. A tantrum that says ‘I want the way it was.’ Or a dance that says, ‘look, it’s something new!’Edgar: Would you draw the line at 50%?Don: I’m not drawing the line at all. PR people understand this, but they can never execute it. If you don’t like what is being said — change the conversation.
INTERNET

