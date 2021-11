The Brooklyn Nets haven’t exactly had the ideal start to the season, as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on opening night, 127-104. The Nets were also unable to finalize a contract extension with superstar James Harden that would have kept him in Brooklyn for the foreseeable future. But all signs point to a deal getting done, it’s just a matter of time. James Harden himself said so as well.

