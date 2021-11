It’s just two games, but Stephen Curry has come out of the gate in MVP form. After putting together a triple-double in beating the Lakers — Curry said he played like “trash” in that one — he came out on fire against the Clippers Thursday, starting 9-of-9 from the floor and scoring 25 in the first quarter. He went on to score 45 on 16-of-25 shooting.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO