MHSAA football state playoffs pairings

On Monday, the Bears running back, David Montgomery came out to Osewgo East and surprised the football team with some words of inspiration and $2,500 for their program which will surely go a long way! The donation came on behalf of him and a company called ReadyRefresh, a beverage delivery service. Obviously, the kids were over the moon that a Bears player was talking to them about his rise from high school to the pros. Afterwards, they all got to meet and greet the man, one kid even told him, “You’re on my fantasy team.” How cute! The 24-year-old suffered his first NFL injury, a knee sprain, on Oct. 4th against the Lions but should be back in a few weeks! GO Bears! Go Oswego East!

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO