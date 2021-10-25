CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB charts lonely course through inflation spike

By INA FASSBENDER, Sebastien ASH
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDkhw_0cbVkir700
ECB policymakers have a tightrope to walk as scaling back stimulus to quash inflation risks choking off the economic recovery /AFP/File

Pressure is growing on the European Central Bank to respond to rising inflation in the eurozone, as its counterparts in the United States and the United Kingdom signal willingness to take action.

ECB policymakers will meet on Thursday, with markets hoping for hints on when the bank might start raising historically low interest rates or tweak the pace of bond buying under its massive pandemic-era stimulus programme.

Bottlenecks have pushed up prices and pinched industrial production in the eurozone, drawing a tightrope for policymakers to walk as withdrawing stimulus to quash inflation risks further crimping the economic recovery.

In September, prices in the euro area rose 3.4 percent year on year, a 13-year high pushed by the cost of energy, and well above the bank's two-percent target.

At the same time, material shortages linked to the pandemic have stalled the economic recovery in parts of the eurozone.

Eurozone business sentiment in October was at its lowest point since April, according to an IHS Markit survey published last week, with shortages being felt particularly in European powerhouse Germany and its vital automotive sector.

President Christine Lagarde has however said the ECB would not "overreact" to what the bank's economists see as "transitory" inflation driven by one-off pandemic effects.

- 'Getting closer' -

At the end of September, the heads of the world's biggest central banks came together at the ECB's monetary policy summit to discuss the problems facing them.

The US Federal Reserve was "getting closer" to meeting its targets to start winding down its own stimulus programme, its chair Jerome Powell said in a panel discussion with Lagarde and colleagues from the UK and Japan.

Members of its policy-making committee also expect the Fed to start raising interest rates at the end of 2022 -- a prospect which has yet to officially materialise at the ECB as the bank's medium-term inflation forecasts continue to sit below its target.

The Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in mid-October that his institution "will have to act" on inflation, bringing forward expectations of a rise in interest rates.

Other central banks within the European Union have responded aggressively to rising prices.

The Polish central bank hiked interest rates at the beginning of October for the first time in almost a decade, while its Czech counterpart raised rates sharply in September to tame soaring inflation.

- Zen master -

Despite some dissent among members of the governing council, the ECB seemed "pretty zen", said Bruno Cavalier, economist at Oddo.

In a letter last week announcing his resignation to colleagues, Jens Weidmann, the president of the German central bank and a prominent advocate of tight monetary policy, said it would be "decisive" for the ECB's strategy "not to lose sight of future inflation risks".

Upwards pressure on prices would however "largely fade out over the course of next year," Isabel Schnabel, who sits on the executive board of the ECB, said earlier this month.

The ECB has long held its interest rates at historic lows, including a negative bank deposit rate that means lenders pay to park excess cash at the ECB.

While markets are pricing in a small rates rise in 2022, analysts at ING doubted that the first increase would come "before late 2023".

The ECB's 25-member governing council left interest rates untouched, but dialled back its bond-buying scheme at its last meeting in September.

The 1.85-trillion-euro ($2.15-trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying programme (PEPP) is the ECB's main crisis-fighting tool, aimed at keeping borrowing costs low to stoke economic growth.

The expectation is that the scheme will end in March, but ideas are percolating amongst observers and the central bank's policymakers as to how existing schemes could be modified to maintain support.

"Flexibility" had been the success of the pandemic programme, France's central bank boss Francois Villeroy de Galhau said earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
BUSINESS
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Isabel Schnabel
Person
Jens Weidmann
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?

Futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.5%, 1.4% and 3.2% respectively this past week as global market sentiment remained mostly rosy. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 1.47% and 0.46% respectively. The mood was fairly lackluster in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.30% while Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.24%.
STOCKS
Reuters

German tabloid attacks ECB chief Lagarde as 'Madam Inflation'

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s best-selling tabloid Bild scathingly criticised European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Saturday, accusing her of destroying the earnings and savings of ordinary people by tolerating a rise in inflation. The article, echoing a Bild attack on Lagarde’s predecessor Mario Draghi in 2019, may signal fresh...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Us Federal Reserve#Interest Rates#Afp File Pressure#The European Central Bank#Eurozone#Ihs Markit#European#The Us Federal Reserve#Fed
Washington Post

Charting the Global Economy: Inflation Builds in U.S. and Europe

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Inflation is still raging in the U.S. and Europe, especially in Spain where soaring energy costs are pushing broader price gauges higher. U.S. employment costs rose at the fastest pace on record in the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Holzmann: Forward guidance requires credible inflation projections

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann told Reuters on Friday that the ECB's forward guidance requires credible inflation projections for market participants. "It is important to drive on sight in the course of next year, in particular given the high uncertainty about inflation developments in 2022 and beyond," he added.
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB's Mueller says high inflation could force cut in stimulus

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can end emergency bond purchases next spring and needs to watch consumer prices as persistently high inflation could require a reduction of stimulus, Estonian central bank chief Madis Mueller said on Friday. Largely repeating the ECB's policy message from Thursday, Mueller said the...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

ECB survey shows euro zone inflation just below goal in 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will be higher in the coming years than earlier predicted and will come in just below the European Central Bank’s 2% target in 2022, a survey by the ECB showed on Friday. Consumer price growth is now seen averaging 2.3% this year and 1.9%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Reuters

Euro zone growth, inflation soar, leaving ECB with dilemma

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy continued to boom over the summer as activity rebounded after coronavirus lockdowns but inflation is also blowing past expectations, leaving the European Central Bank with a growing policy headache. Growth has soared as consumers return to stores and venues but many...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro Spikes Higher As ECB Fails To Convince Markets

ECB strikes a dovish tone but investors just don’t buy it. Bond market pricing in slowdown, US spending deal done. Tech earnings disappoint, Japanese elections on the menu. The European Central Bank said all the right things yesterday. President Lagarde highlighted that market expectations for a rate increase next year are not realistic and stressed this inflation episode remains transitory, but the euro still stormed higher alongside European yields.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

The Fed’s inflation story, in charts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a high-profile speech in August, outlined the arguments for why the current bout of high U.S. inflation will be “transitory,” and moderate on its own over time. Since laying the case out, the evidence has been mixed. The U.S. central bank...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EMU Inflation Will Probably Make Another Dent In The ECB’s Temporary Narrative

Yesterday’s ECB in a nutshell: The central bank keeps ignoring persistent inflationary pressures but markets don’t. Investors assume the longer Frankfurt withholds a policy response, the tougher it’ll have to react eventually. This prompted (real!) German yields to rise in the wake of the meeting. Two additional elements aided the yield jump. First, despite having several strong arguments at her disposal, Lagarde only very modestly pushed back against markets pricing in rate hikes at the end of 2022. Secondly, the ECB chair was for the first time pretty vocal on PEPP formally ending in March, even before the actual discussion in December. The German yield curve bear steepened with changes going from +2.3 bps (2y) to 4.2 bps (10y). Peripheral spreads rose as much as 7 bps in Italy. Caught in the slipstream, US yields rose at the long end of the curve while the shorter end faced conflicting signals from below-consensus US Q3 growth. Changes ranged from -1.3 bps (2y) to 3.8 bps (10y). With the euro enjoying real rate support and the USD in the defensive on growth and the upbeat sentiment, EUR/USD jumped from the 1.16 support zone beyond first resistance of 1.1664 (August low) to close at 1.1681. The trade-weighted DXY gave up mirror support at 93.73 (August high) again. The stronger euro propelled EUR/GBP north of 0.845 and to a test of 0.8472 (April interim low).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Downplayed Urgency of Rate Hike to Tame Inflation

ECB’s meeting came in largely as we had anticipated. Policymakers acknowledged the stronger-than-expected inflation but downplayed the need to push forward rate hike. All monetary policy measures remained intact with the main refi rate, the marginal lending rate and the deposit rate staying at 0%, 0.25% and -0.5% respectively. The PEPP continued to work as planned and should be completed in March 2022. The December meeting would see updated economic projections and a formal announcement of the asset purchases plan after completion of the PEPP in March 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Marketmind: The ECB's inflation conundrum

A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes. The European Central Bank meets later on Thursday and all eyes will be on its comments about the outlook for inflation. Will it or won’t it become the latest central bank to warn that price pressures are more severe -- and less transitory -- than they appeared a few months ago?
WORLD
International Business Times

ECB Stands Pat On Stimulus Amid Rising Inflation

European Central Bank policymakers shrugged off rising inflation across the eurozone when they met on Thursday, with the bank leaving its massive stimulus programme unchanged. While supply disruptions have pushed up prices and squeezed industrial production, the ECB kept its accommodative monetary policy stance as it seeks to nurse the economy back to health from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy