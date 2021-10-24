Cavaliers cap long weekend stretch with win over Drexel

PHILADELPHIA – Second-half goals scored by Chris Donovan and Joey Martini propelled the Drexel men's soccer team (6-6-1) past the NJIT Highlanders (3-10-1) on Tuesday night, 2-1. The match was scoreless through halftime, and neither team could find an opening to take the lead. Drexel led in shots, 9-4, and possessed the ball for much of the front half. When the match resumed in the second half, Drexel was quick to apply pressure. The Dragons did not take a shot but were able to hold the ball on the offensive front.

