CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cavaliers cap long weekend stretch with win over Drexel

By Danielle Stein
cbs19news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia field hockey capped off a long stretch of four games in eight days with a 4-1 win over Drexel. (16) UVA held a 2-0 lead at half...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

Related
drexeldragons.com

Martini Scores Late Goal, Lifts Drexel Over NJIT, 2-1

PHILADELPHIA – Second-half goals scored by Chris Donovan and Joey Martini propelled the Drexel men's soccer team (6-6-1) past the NJIT Highlanders (3-10-1) on Tuesday night, 2-1. The match was scoreless through halftime, and neither team could find an opening to take the lead. Drexel led in shots, 9-4, and possessed the ball for much of the front half. When the match resumed in the second half, Drexel was quick to apply pressure. The Dragons did not take a shot but were able to hold the ball on the offensive front.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
virginiasports.com

Offense Carries Cavaliers in Latest Win

CHARLOTTESVILLE –– The mood in the home locker room at Scott Stadium was more subdued Saturday night than it typically is after a victory, with players and coaches visibly frustrated by the final minutes of Virginia’s win over Coastal Division rival Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers’ spirits lifted, though, when head coach Bronco Mendenhall summoned Keytaon Thompson to his side.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ubspectrum.com

Women’s soccer wins, draws over the weekend

Women’s soccer (10-3-2, 4-2-2 MAC) defeated Western Michigan (4-11-0, 2-6-0 MAC), 4-3, in a thriller Thursday night at UB Stadium. UB then traveled to Dekalb, IL Sunday afternoon, where they tied Northern Illinois (4-10-2, 1-5-2 MAC), 1-1, in a wild double-overtime match. The win against the Broncos kept the Bulls...
DEKALB, IL
R Scarlet Knights

No. 3 Field Hockey Caps Weekend with Win at No. 21 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - No. 3 Rutgers field hockey claimed another ranked road victory on a rainy Sunday afternoon, claiming a 3-1 victory at No. 21 Ohio State. A pair of New Zealand natives produced the goal scoring for RU. Freshman Lucy Bannatyne had her first career two-goal game, while Tayla Parkes had the other tally. The Scarlet Knights improved to 13-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play with the victory, tying the program's record for Big Ten wins in a season.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Robinson
Sand Mountain Reporter

Guntersville caps perfect Region record in win over West Point

Fifth-ranked Guntersville completed its dominating run through Class 5A, Region 7 by hammering host West Point 48-6 on Friday night. The Wildcats (8-1, 6-0) rolled to the Region 7 championship by outscoring their six rivals 306-54. The Wildcats wasted little time getting on the board, seeing Cole McCarty hook up...
WEST POINT, AL
Red and Black

Georgia hockey secures 2 wins over the weekend

Georgia hockey traveled to Alabama and returned with two more wins on its record. The Bulldogs started the weekend defeating Alabama 4-1 before winning the second game 11-2 against Alabama-Huntsville. Senior forward Zach Bochenek led Georgia’s offense with four goals across two games. The Bulldogs now have a 9-2-0 record...
GEORGIA STATE
Danville Commercial-News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Illinois gets tested, wins exhibition contest

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got exactly what he wanted on Friday night in an exhibition game with Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The Fighting Illini, rated No. 11 in the preseason poll, was challenged but came away with a 94-79 triumph over the Crimson Hawks. "I will got to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mirror

Long punt returns point Tigers to win over Tyrone

HOLLIDAYSBURG — With one of his youngest teams ever, veteran Tyrone coach John Franco placed a particular emphasis on special teams this year, knowing the Golden Eagles needed to find different ways to win. The strategy had been working as Tyrone had not allowed a punt return longer than 9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Drexel#Long Weekend#Field Hockey
Reuters

Hornets pull away for win over Cavaliers

Miles Bridges scored 30 points and the Charlotte Hornets used a dominating stretch at the beginning of the fourth quarter to run away with a 123-112 victory against the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 10 of his 25 points in the first quarter off the...
NBA
goshockers.com

Shockers Stretch Winning Streak to Seven

PHILADELPHIA – Wichita State bounced back quickly from a first set defeat to roll past Temple, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. It's the seventh straight win for the Shockers, all coming in conference play. The victory, combined with Houston's loss to East Carolina, moves Wichita State into a three-way tie for second place in the American standings at 7-3. Natalie Foster came through with a career-best and match-high 18 kills, hitting .417 and adding three block assists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fullertontitans.com

Titans Complete Weekend Sweep with Win Over UC Riverside

FULLERTON, Calif. - Cal State Fullerton completed a weekend sweep at home at Titan Gym after taking down UC Riverside in four sets (21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19) on Saturday night. They defeated UC Davis the night before in four sets as well. The Titans move to 8-9 for the season and 5-5 in Big West Conference play.
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 promising statistics from Grizzlies’ dominant win over Cavaliers

The Memphis Grizzlies, in rare fashion, won their opening night game. I say “rare fashion” because historically, the Grizzlies have struggled to win their first game of the season. The last three years saw losses, even when Morant scored 44 points in the 2020-21 season opener. That said, this year...
NBA
Derrick

Love, Allen guide Cavaliers to 99-87 win over Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Kevin Love scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen recorded his second straight double-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Denver Nuggets 99-87 on Monday night. Allen finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Cavaliers start a five-game trip on the right note. This was...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy