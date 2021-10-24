Cavaliers cap long weekend stretch with win over Drexel

PHILADELPHIA – Wichita State bounced back quickly from a first set defeat to roll past Temple, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. It's the seventh straight win for the Shockers, all coming in conference play. The victory, combined with Houston's loss to East Carolina, moves Wichita State into a three-way tie for second place in the American standings at 7-3. Natalie Foster came through with a career-best and match-high 18 kills, hitting .417 and adding three block assists.
Comments / 0