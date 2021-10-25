Singapore's Pavilion working with regulator to ensure market supplied

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer Pavilion Energy is working with the country’s energy regulator to ensure the domestic market is well-supplied, the company’s interim chief executive said on Monday.

This follows recent gas shortages in the city-state because of production issues in Indonesia which prompted Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) to announce pre-emptive measures to safeguard the country’s energy security.

“We are currently working closely with EMA and our customers to ensure that the domestic situation continues to be well-supplied to provide reliable energy for their needs,” Alan Heng said in a speech during the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW), adding that its gas supplies have continued to flow into Singapore.

Pavilion supplies both piped natural gas from Indonesia and LNG into Singapore and meets more than a third of the country’s natural gas needs. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)